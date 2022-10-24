中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Oct 25, 2022
    20:02
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    IC test interface solutions providers engaged in price negotiations with fabless clients
    1h 5min ago
    Macronix to scale back output, cut capex
    1h 18min ago
    Taiwan handset sales likely to fall 9% or more in 2022
    1h 22min ago
    Wi-Fi chip prices come under downward pressure
    1h 28min ago
    Epi-wafer suppliers cautious about demand for handset Pas
    1h 28min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    SEA Roundup: Philippine electronics sector to hit 10% growth in 2022

    Jill Lai, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: Pixabay

    Due to the strong demand from semiconductors and products for EVs, the Philippine electronics sector is expected to hit 10% growth this year. The department of Trade and Industry (DTI) of the country announced the latest program for EV investors. Also seeing the same demand in Malaysia, companies like Indium Corporation and EVE Energy lately announced to increase their investments in the country. Indonesia e-commerce group Blibli plans its IPO next month, following the IPOs of GoTo Group early this year and BukaLapak in 2021.

    Philippine electronics sector seen hitting 10% growth in 2022

    According to Manila Bulletin, the Philippine electronics industry is confident it could achieve a 10 percent growth in exports this year on strong demand from the semiconductor side and inputs for digital products, particularly electric vehicles (EVs).

    Philippines opens doors to investors in EV technology

    According to Philstar.com, The Philippines is inviting investments in EV-related technolohgies as it eyes to join the global value chain. The investments include producing and developing pollution reduction and green vehicles, IT in vehicles, and precision metal components of EVs, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

    Indium Corporation celebrates grand opening of new manufacturing facility in Malaysia

    According to EIN Presswire, Indium Corporation, a US-based global materials supplier to the electronics assembly and semiconductor packaging industries, organized a grand opening for its new 37,500-square-foot manufacturing facility with a special ceremony in Penang on Oct 22.

    EVE Energy to build cylindrical battery plant in Malaysia to support electric two-wheelers

    EVE Energy, one of China's leading battery manufacturers, announced that it will invest US$422.3 million in a project in Malaysia. The company plans to produce 21700-type cylindrical batteries locally in response to the growing demand for electric two-wheelers in the region.

    Indonesia e-commerce group Blibli plans up to $528M IPO next month

    According to Reuters, Indonesian e-commerce group Blibli, backed by of one of the country's biggest conglomerates Djarum Group, plans to launch an initial public offering next month to raise as much as IDR8.17 trillion (US$528.29 million), the company said.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing
    Tags
    2022 battery electronics HIT Indonesia Malaysia Philippines SEA roundup
    Related stories
    Oct 20
    TenMax eyes SEA expansion after success with Gojek
    Oct 17
    SEA roundup: MacBooks may start to be assembled in Thailand
    Oct 11
    SEA roundup: Indonesia to introduce EV subsidies in 2023
    Related topic
    Asia
    Asia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Oct 25, 11:21
    Getac Holdings Corporation builds resilient supply chain to take advantage of new growth opportunities
    Monday 24 October 2022
    UMC receives 'Best Foundry' honor from Infineon
    Monday 24 October 2022
    What crypto volatility means for electronic component supply chain
    Thursday 20 October 2022
    Fibocom launches FWA-dedicated 5G module FG370 at Broadband World Forum 2022
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Oct 25, 15:20
    South Korea battery fire fears are worry for EV sector
    Tuesday 25 October 2022
    Toyota launches EV co-developed with BYD, reportedly considering a strategy revamp
    Tuesday 25 October 2022
    Automotive chips migrating to more-advanced process nodes
    Tuesday 25 October 2022
    EVs to enhance competitiveness of Chinese automakers