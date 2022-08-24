XPeng sees 97% revenue growth in 2Q22 with mild drop in gross margin

China-based electric vehicle (EV) startup XPeng almost doubled vehicle deliveries in the second quarter of 2022, thanks to strong demand for its two sedans. The company created total revenues of CNY7,436.3 million (US$1,110.2 million) while seeing gross margin fall to 10.9%.

Xpeng will launch two new models next year, aiming to expand its margin further.

XPeng released the second quarter financial results on the evening of August 23. Below are some key figures and their year-over-year growth.

Xpeng financial results, 2Q22 Item Results Y/Y changes Vehicle delivery 34,422 98% Total revenues CNY7,436.3m 97.7% Sales from vehicles CNY6938.5m 93.6% Overall gross margin 10.9% in 2Q22 11.9% in 2Q21 Vehicle sales margin 9.1% in 2Q22 11% in 2Q21

Source: Xpeng, compiled by DIGITIMEZS Asia, August 2022

High vehicle deliveries, especially for P7 and P5, drove XPeng's vehicle sales revenue to increase 93.6% in second-quarter 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. The company saw an on-year increase of 39% in the delivery of P7, a smart sports sedan.

Its vehicle margin in the second quarter was 9.1%, down from 10.4% in the first quarter. The margin was also lower than the 11% for the same period of 2021. The decrease mainly resulted from battery cost increase and was better than the company's expectation, Xpeng said.

In an opening remark for the second-quarter conference call, He Xiaopeng, the company's co-founder and CEO, highlighted the upcoming G9, an electric SUV equipped with full-scenario advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The model attracted roughly 22,000 pre-orders within 24 hours, He said.

He said G9 and subsequent new models will be fully compatible with high-powered supercharging systems, which the company has been deploying across China. As of early August, XPengsaid it has built 1,000 self-operated supercharging stations.

To support G9 and other vehicles featuring 800V charging, He said XPeng has developed 480-kilowatt high-powered supercharging stations, three times higher than industry's mainstream 120-kilowatt charging stations.

The high-powered charging system can offer a 200-kilometer range in five minutes. XPeng plans to build another 2,000 stations by 2025 in major cities and along highways in China.

Two new models to come in 2023

He also announced that the company will launch one medium-sized and one medium-to-large-sized model through two separate new platforms in 2023. These two models, together with G9, will bolster XPeng's sales growth momentum to carry through next year, He said.

The company can use the two new platforms to produce at least six models, the CEO added. Each platform would have a lifecycle of three years before the first system upgrade.

During the conference call, an analyst asked how the company translates its innovation into sales since it targets a market where consumers might care more about the price-performance ratio.

He said XPeng put more emphasis on "configuration vs pricing." If the vehicle configuration with a certain price is good enough, the sales will naturally increase. In addition, branding, after-sale services, product quality and competitiveness will affect sales performance six to 18 months after the product launch. For example, the company's P7 saw a huge sales increase after a high-quality configuration launch, He said.

On the other hand, XPeng provided the third-quarter 2022 guidance with deliveries between 29,000 to 31,000, a 13% to 20.8% increase from 2021. Total revenues are expected to reach between CNY6.8 billion and CNY7.2 billion, growing 18.9% to 25.9% from third-quarter 2021.

When asked about the challenges of sourcing chips and batteries, He said industrywide battery supply is expected to improve early next year. As for automotive ICs, dozens of chips were at high risk of shortage in the first half of 2022, while the situation has gotten better now.

However, the CEO added that an EV could require 5,000 chips. Therefore, the scarcity will likely continue but be mitigated at the beginning of next year.

The recent power constraint in the western Chinese province of Sichuan has affected the area's vehicle and car component production. He said the situation has not impacted XPeng's supply chain because the company reached out to its suppliers in advance and reacted accordingly.