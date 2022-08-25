SK On produces EV battery with Ford in US and develops new BMIC with Autosilicon

Safety is the priority over every other feature when it comes to cars, and therefore, automotive applications need to go through long process of authentication and testing to ensure driving safety. With EV penetration rising rapidly, concerns over fire hazards of the batteries used have been the elephant in the room.

Ternary and LFP batteries have their respective pros and cons with next-generation batteries such as solid-state battery competing for market share.

R&D in battery technology thus becomes one vital investment targeted by OEMs, battery makers, and suppliers.

In an e-mail reply to DIGITIMES Asia, South Korea-based battery maker SK On said it has shipped 350 million battery cells globally and as of March 2022, there were no reports of fire incidents caused by SK On's products.

The Korean company launched the "0-+" campaign - the symbols representing zero fire (0), less charging time (-), and longer driving range (+).

SK On said its battery uses thin yet strong separators made by an affiliate company SK IE Technology (SK IET) to maintain safety and are still able to show high battery performance. The Z-folding technique stacks separators inside the battery in a form that entirely surrounds the edge of the cathode and the anode. The structure could minimize the stress of battery cells and prevents the contact between anodes and cathodes that could cause fire.

The EV ecosystem: BMIC, battery, vehicle and energy storage

In the face of a shortage of materials caused by surging demand, it is crucial for battery suppliers to keep a long-term contract with key material suppliers, SK On said. The company noted that it works with a number of industry partners, including South Korea-based EcoPro BM and POSCO Group to secure raw material supply, and has formed a joint venture, BlueOval SK, with American automaker Ford.

BlueOval SK is currently building three new battery factories in the US states of Tennessee and Kentucky.

SK On has also been developing its own in-house battery management integrated circuit (BMIC) in collaboration with Autosilicon. The Korean company said they are currently producing BMIC samples and expect the chips to be applied to their batteries by the end of 2022.

The SK conglomerate is the second-largest business group in South Korea. Besides SK Innovation, which is the parent company of SK On and SK IET, there are also memory chip vendor SK Hynix, EV charging supplier SK Signet, and SK Energy, which has been responsible for importing fossil fuel, developing renewable energy, and handling industrial waste.

As production of lithium battery expedites, SK On is not only running storage solution trials to reuse retired EV batteries, but also preparing to commercialize a lithium extraction technology that can increase the economic efficiency of battery recycling.

SK On production capacity Factory Location Capacity Total capacity Operation Owner Plant 1 Georgia, US 9.8GWh 21.5GWh 2022 SK Battery America (SKBA) Plant 2 Georgia, US 11.7GWh 2023 BlueOval SK Tennessee, US 43GWh 129GWh 2025-2027 BlueOval SK Kentucky, US 43GWh Kentucky, US 43GWh The US 150.5GWh No.1 Komarom, Hungary 7.5GWh 2020 No.2 Komarom, Hungary 10GWh 2022 No.3 Iváncsa, Hungary 30GWh 2024 Hungary 47.5GWh BEST Changzhou, China 7GWh 2020 EUE Huizhou, China 10GWh 2020 SKOJ Yancheng, China 27GWh 60GWh In operation SKOY Yancheng, China 33GWh 2024 China 77GWh No.1 South Korea 5GWh In operation Global total 76.3GWh In operation 280GWh By 2027 Goal 220GWh by 2025 500GWh by 2030

Source: SK On, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

Nickel or no nickel?

While some carmakers are adopting more widely LFP batteries for higher safety, SK On is the leading high-nickel battery supplier. It currently supplies NCM9 (with 90% nickel) to Ford's all electric F-150 Lightning. SK On said ternary batteries with high proportion of nickel have been the mainstream product within the high-performance battery market.

However, for EVs to sustainably evolve in the future, SK On has devoted to conducting research on next-gen battery tech including all-solid-state batteries with lithium metal as anode and other types of battery that utilize materials other than lithium.

Aside from conducting independent research, the company collaborates with different companies and individuals, including Solid Power, Georgia Institute of Technology, and John Goodenough, a Nobel laureate for chemistry and professor at the University of Texas.

IPO far from sight

In the latest quarterly earnings report, SK On cited decreasing sales volume and growing energy costs in Europe as factors behind widening operating loss. Operating loss widened significantly in the last quarter of 2021 due to initial fixed costs, higher SG&A expenses including R&D and one-off expenses.

Sales growth slowed in the second quarter this year due to persistent semiconductor shortages. However, SK On expects profitability to improve in the second half of 2022 as production capacity ramps up and selling prices rise along with raw material prices.

The company said it has no plans to go through an IPO by 2023.