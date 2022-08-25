中文網
    New iPhones to boost 4Q22 handset sales in Taiwan
    8h 10min ago
    Chinese EV maker to develop SiC power modules
    8h 46min ago
    Semi equipment suppliers Acter, Nova enjoy robust orders
    9h 1min ago
    VIS, PSMC slow down establishment of new fabs
    9h 10min ago
    IC packaging material suppliers continue to see orders pull-in from ASE
    9h 46min ago
    Weltrend upbeat about USB PD controller demand
    9h 46min ago
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    SK On produces EV battery with Ford in US and develops new BMIC with Autosilicon

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: SK On

    Safety is the priority over every other feature when it comes to cars, and therefore, automotive applications need to go through long process of authentication and testing to ensure driving safety. With EV penetration rising rapidly, concerns over fire hazards of the batteries used have been the elephant in the room.

    Ternary and LFP batteries have their respective pros and cons with next-generation batteries such as solid-state battery competing for market share.

    R&D in battery technology thus becomes one vital investment targeted by OEMs, battery makers, and suppliers.

    In an e-mail reply to DIGITIMES Asia, South Korea-based battery maker SK On said it has shipped 350 million battery cells globally and as of March 2022, there were no reports of fire incidents caused by SK On's products.

    The Korean company launched the "0-+" campaign - the symbols representing zero fire (0), less charging time (-), and longer driving range (+).

    SK On said its battery uses thin yet strong separators made by an affiliate company SK IE Technology (SK IET) to maintain safety and are still able to show high battery performance. The Z-folding technique stacks separators inside the battery in a form that entirely surrounds the edge of the cathode and the anode. The structure could minimize the stress of battery cells and prevents the contact between anodes and cathodes that could cause fire.

    The EV ecosystem: BMIC, battery, vehicle and energy storage

    In the face of a shortage of materials caused by surging demand, it is crucial for battery suppliers to keep a long-term contract with key material suppliers, SK On said. The company noted that it works with a number of industry partners, including South Korea-based EcoPro BM and POSCO Group to secure raw material supply, and has formed a joint venture, BlueOval SK, with American automaker Ford.

    BlueOval SK is currently building three new battery factories in the US states of Tennessee and Kentucky.

    SK On has also been developing its own in-house battery management integrated circuit (BMIC) in collaboration with Autosilicon. The Korean company said they are currently producing BMIC samples and expect the chips to be applied to their batteries by the end of 2022.

    The SK conglomerate is the second-largest business group in South Korea. Besides SK Innovation, which is the parent company of SK On and SK IET, there are also memory chip vendor SK Hynix, EV charging supplier SK Signet, and SK Energy, which has been responsible for importing fossil fuel, developing renewable energy, and handling industrial waste.

    As production of lithium battery expedites, SK On is not only running storage solution trials to reuse retired EV batteries, but also preparing to commercialize a lithium extraction technology that can increase the economic efficiency of battery recycling.

    SK On production capacity

    Factory

    Location

    Capacity

    Total capacity

    Operation

    Owner

    Plant 1

    Georgia, US

    9.8GWh

    21.5GWh

    2022

    SK Battery America (SKBA)

    Plant 2

    Georgia, US

    11.7GWh

    2023

    BlueOval SK

    Tennessee, US

    43GWh

    129GWh

    2025-2027

    BlueOval SK

    Kentucky, US

    43GWh

    Kentucky, US

    43GWh

    The US

    150.5GWh

    No.1

    Komarom, Hungary

    7.5GWh

    2020

    No.2

    Komarom, Hungary

    10GWh

    2022

    No.3

    Iváncsa, Hungary

    30GWh

    2024

    Hungary

    47.5GWh

    BEST

    Changzhou, China

    7GWh

    2020

    EUE

    Huizhou, China

    10GWh

    2020

    SKOJ

    Yancheng, China

    27GWh

    60GWh

    In operation

    SKOY

    Yancheng, China

    33GWh

    2024

    China

    77GWh

    No.1

    South Korea

    5GWh

    In operation

    Global total

    76.3GWh

    In operation

    280GWh

    By 2027

    Goal

    220GWh by 2025

    500GWh by 2030

    Source: SK On, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

    Nickel or no nickel?

    While some carmakers are adopting more widely LFP batteries for higher safety, SK On is the leading high-nickel battery supplier. It currently supplies NCM9 (with 90% nickel) to Ford's all electric F-150 Lightning. SK On said ternary batteries with high proportion of nickel have been the mainstream product within the high-performance battery market.

    However, for EVs to sustainably evolve in the future, SK On has devoted to conducting research on next-gen battery tech including all-solid-state batteries with lithium metal as anode and other types of battery that utilize materials other than lithium.

    Aside from conducting independent research, the company collaborates with different companies and individuals, including Solid Power, Georgia Institute of Technology, and John Goodenough, a Nobel laureate for chemistry and professor at the University of Texas.

    IPO far from sight

    In the latest quarterly earnings report, SK On cited decreasing sales volume and growing energy costs in Europe as factors behind widening operating loss. Operating loss widened significantly in the last quarter of 2021 due to initial fixed costs, higher SG&A expenses including R&D and one-off expenses.

    Sales growth slowed in the second quarter this year due to persistent semiconductor shortages. However, SK On expects profitability to improve in the second half of 2022 as production capacity ramps up and selling prices rise along with raw material prices.

    The company said it has no plans to go through an IPO by 2023.

    Battery + Green energy
    battery EV battery SK On South Korea US
