    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 18, 2022
    Home EV Vehicle

    Suspension of battery material production in Sichuan likely to encourage lithium prices to rise

    Peng Chen, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Orders for plants in Sichuan Province and Chongqing, China, to temporarily shut down are taking a toll on the automotive industry. The suspension has impacted the production of vehicles, car components, and battery materials. It is projected that lithium prices will increase in late August.

    The ongoing heat wave in Southwest China has recently caused electricity consumption to surge. To conserve power for households, municipal governments in Sichuan and Chongqing have ordered factories to stop or curb output until August 20 and 24, respectively.

    According to Reuters, Sichuan asked lithium, fertilizer and other metals producers to halt production for the rest of the week on August 14. Toyota said that its plant in the area is closed temporarily. In addition, multiple Chinese media reported that CATL, the world's largest battery maker, suspended a local production base, while the company has not confirmed the news.

    Sichuan is one of China's production hubs for lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. Both compounds are used in producing lithium-ion batteries, widely used in electric vehicles (EVs) and consumer electronics. According to China-based Guotai Junan Securities, the area contributes 20% of global lithium carbonate and hydroxide capacity.

    The securities company said the short-term production halt will reduce around 1120 tonnes of lithium carbonate output, citing data from Shanghai Metals Market (SMM). As for lithium hydroxide, the output will be cut down by 1690 tonnes, about 8% of the whole industry's production volume.

    While the shutdown order will last for six days, Guotai Junan said it will impact production for seven to eight days, given the manufacturing process. Moreover, lithium prices will likely rise later this month since companies tend to increase the procurement of materials and supplies this time of the year in response to the shopping season in September and October in China.

    Some cathode material producers in Sichuan also have seen an impact on production. According to SMM, output for ternary lithium battery materials will decline by 4500 tonnes, while LFP cathode materials volume will reduce by 5200 tonnes. However, the area only takes up 10% of the industry's capacity in China.

    In addition, Fulin Precision said it will activate its power generators to maintain the operation of production lines for new energy vehicle parts but will halt the rest of production. The Sichuan-based company produces electric drive systems and cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It supplies BYD, Geely Auto and Changan Automobile.

    On the other hand, the government in Chongqing had asked factories to stop production during peak hours for electricity. However, as temperatures in many areas remain higher than 40 Celsius, authorities ordered plants in Liangjiang and other parts of the municipality to close until August 24.

    According to Nikkei Asia, Chongqing hosts a number of factories manufacturing cars and components, including the plants of Changan Automobile, Ford and BYD. Japan-based Isuzu Motors and Honda also have production bases in the region.

    When answering an investor's question regarding the production suspension, Changan Automobile said it actively responds to the government's order to limit power consumption and shut operations.

