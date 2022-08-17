中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 18, 2022
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Favite develops AOI equipment for microLED production

    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based Favite has disclosed it has developed AOI equipment for use in production of microLED chips and panels.

    Shipments of such equipment already began at the end of 2021, the AOI equipment maker said at an August 16 investors conference.

    While industry standards for microLED have not yet been set and microLED development has faced many technological challenges, large vendors and supply chain makers have been keen on microLED R&D, Favite noted, adding the technological difficulties will slow the development of microLED supply chains.

    In terms of display performance, microLED panels feature high brightness, high color saturation, high resolution, low power consumption and short response time, Favite said, adding for the time being, microLED panels are mainly used in wearable and AR/VR devices.

    LCD and OLED technologies will still dominate the display panel market and microLED, LCD and OLED will coexist for a long time, Favite noted.

    As China-based BOE Technology, CSOT and HKC have been expanding production capacities, the country's makers will together occupy over 70% of global display panel production capacity in 2025 while the share for Taiwan-based ones will roughly remain unchanged, and that for South Korea- and Japan-based ones will shrink, Favite indicated.

    In addition to display panels, Favite has developed AOI equipment used in advanced packaging of ICs, production of power management ICs and IC carriers.

    Favite posted consolidated revenues of NT$456.0 million (US$15.3 million), gross margin of 37.06% and net profit of NT$81.3 million for second-quarter 2022, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$833.1 million, gross margin of 38.67% and net profit of NT$167.2 million for first-half 2022.

