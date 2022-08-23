中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 24, 2022
    13:26
    mostly cloudy
    36°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Apacer Technology develops smart AI-based AOI solutions

    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Memory module and industrial SSD maker Apacer Technology has stepped into the IoT field and has developed smart AI-based AOI (automated optical inspection) solutions on a customization basis, according to the company.

    Equipped with in-house-developed algorithms for high-speed processing of images, such smart AI-based AOI solutions are customized to meet inspection needs by various manufacturing industries and can allow staff working at production lines to set parameters. In addition, Apacer can customize databases and data management systems to match such solutions as well as help users integrate such solutions with existing MES/ShopFloor systems and enhance the flexibility of upgrading factories to smart ones in the future. Furthermore, Apacer provides ODM services for designing and manufacturing automated production lines that can be integrated with existing manufacturing equipment.

    Apacer targets smart AI-based AOI solutions for manufacturing industries of display panels, biotechnological pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, contact lenses and food/beverage.

    For the production of display panels, in particular, such solutions are integrated with luminance meters, high-end optical lenses, graphics generators, and automated human-machine systems to inspect various display panels including OLED, LCD, miniLED fine-pitch, and microLED panels. In addition, Apacer can also develop customized solutions specifically for inspecting optical materials used in the production of display panels, including enhancement film, polarizers, and light guide plates.

    For the production of biotechnological pharmaceuticals, such solutions can inspect appearance flaws, inside substances, and liquid levels of containers of various types and sizes.

    Promotion of smart manufacturing in Taiwan lays emphasis on high-end automated manufacturing equipment, while most of the inspection work still relies on human eyes, Apacer noted. Along with wage hikes and labor shortage, smart automated inspection, assembly and packaging have been in great demand, Apacer indicated.

    Categories
    Display panel Displays + photonics IT + CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT Software, big data
    Tags
    AI AOI Apacer Apacer Technology smart manufacturing
    Related stories
    Aug 17
    Favite develops AOI equipment for microLED production
    Jun 9
    Apacer, Asus Cloud jointly promote info security solution for IPC systems
    May 27
    Apacer upbeat about 2H22 sales
    Mar 17
    Memory module makers gearing up for 5G smart healthcare boom
    Aug 12, 2021
    DRAM prices unlikely to collapse in 2022, says Apacer president
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Innovations
    Innovations
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 10:32
    ADATA launches first industrial-grade PCIe Gen4x4 SSD IM2P41B8
    Tuesday 23 August 2022
    Best way to manage inventory when demand drops
    Monday 22 August 2022
    Beckhoff is looking to help machine companies in Taiwan transform with PC-based control systems
    Monday 15 August 2022
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 23, 14:02
    India's Uno Minda targets 25% market share in EV components
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    The age of cloud-connected vehicles is here as cars become service carriers
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    Exclusive interview with HBS professor Willy Shih: Global supply chain resilience issues to watch out for in 2023 and beyond
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    UBright diversifies optical film portfolios