    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 18, 2022
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    Polysilicon production in western China may affected by temporary power outage

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    The government of Sichuan Province, western China, has ordered factories there to temporarily stop production as the industrial power supply is suspended for being shifted to supply for households and other users, and this is likely to affect China's production of polysilicon because many polysilicon factories are in the province, according to China-based media reports.

    GCL Silicon Technology, Tongwei, TBEA, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy, and East Hope are the five largest China-based polysilicon makers together occupying over 70% of the global polysilicon supply, with GCL and Tongwei having factories in Sichuan.

    GCL and Tongwei have received local governments' notice of temporarily suspending power supply and are communicating with them about details of suspension. If production at its factory in Sichuan is stopped for one month, its monthly polysilicon output will decrease by 9,000 tons, GCL indicated.

    Due to strong demand, most of the China-based polysilicon makers have utilized over 100% of production capacities and keep almost zero inventories, GCL said. In addition, long-term supply contracts are not 100% fulfilled, GCL noted.

    However, the tight supply will begin to be eased in the fourth quarter of 2022 when new production capacities begin to gradually come into operation, GCL indicated, adding that polysilicon prices then are likely to drop from the high levels at present but the drop will be small because demand will remain strong.

