Malaysia is set to implement ELV management policy by 2025

Malaysia is considering a suitable approach for the implementation of end-of-life vehicle (ELV) management by 2025, Dr. Azrul Hisham Abdullah, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said.

Recycling and disposing of ELVs manifest as a global topic. There are many concerns about how to effectively collect, dismantle and recycle ELVs so that toxic waste doesn't escape during recycling.

China, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan have established their own law to manage ELV. Still, Malaysia has yet to establish an ELV law, despite being a producer of automotive vehicles since 1986.

Azrul highlighted the practice of Malaysia creating policies to ensure that the components and usable materials from the end-of-life vehicles are not thrown out, which is a transition towards a more circular economy.

Dilapidated vehicles that can have stagnant water and breeding places for mosquitoes are a serious health threat to the rakyat (people). "Dengue outbreaks occur because there is yet a policy on the proper action that needs to be taken, with emphasis on the method of proper disposal," Azrul said at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), citing New Straits Times.

Malaysia will be taking into consideration the models of Singapore and Japan, which have a relatively mature ELV recycling system.

Azrul found that 70% of ELV items could be exported to other countries and this less-tapped market has the potential of reaching a value of $2.25 billion for related industries.

Japan

Japan, for instance, the End-of-Life Vehicle Recycling Act (MOEJ) specifies that users should bear the disposal cost of fluorocarbons, airbag, and automobile shredder residue (ASR) items from ELVs.

As a result, owners of disposed automobiles shall pay recycling fees when they purchase new vehicles. The sum and data are managed by Japan Automobile Recycling Promotion Center (JARC) and Japan Auto Recycling Partnership (JARP). They will provide necessary assistance in the disposal of waste products, such as fluorocarbons and airbags as well.

Varied requirements have been established for three substances: ASR, fluorocarbons, and airbags in Japan's automobile recycling system. Based on such a system, three circulation routes have been formulated for ELVs, information, and capital in the recycling process, which jointly constitutes the ELVs recycling system in Japan.

Singapore

The Vehicle Quota Scheme (VQS) was introduced by the Singapore government in 1990. The system operates through the open auction of Certificate of Entitlement (CoE) for various types of vehicles.

Vehicle buyers need to have a CoE before being allowed to purchase a vehicle.

Vehicle Quota System classifies vehicles into five CoE categories:

Vehicle classification according to CoE Category Description A Car exceed 1600cc & 97kW (130bhp) B Car exceed 1600cc & 97kW (130bhp) C Commercial vehicles and bus D Motorcycle E Open except motorcycle

Source: Onemotoring. Compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will announce how many CoE quotas are available to bid for each category.

After getting the certificate, the vehicle can be purchased and registered for 10 years. The certificate has to stick to the vehicle even if it is sold before the 10-year duration expires.

After 10 years, the owner can choose to cancel the registration or resume the certificate by paying the Prevailing Quota Premium for the vehicle category. Once the vehicle has reached a statutory lifespan, the vehicle is no longer allowed to renew the CoE.