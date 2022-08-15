中文網
    China poised to end acquisition tax exemption for new energy cars
    3min ago
    Chips + Components

    Intel elects Tan Lip-Bu as board director to assist IDM2.0 transformation

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Tan Lip-Bu elected to Intel's board of directors. Credit: Intel

    Intel Corporation has announced that Tan Lip‑Bu, the 2022 recipient of a prestigious award from the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), will join the company's board of directors starting September 1, 2022.

    Tan, who received the SIA's Robert N Noyce Award, will join the M&A Committee of Intel's board of directors.

    Tan currently holds multiple positions including the executive chairman of Cadence Design Systems, chairman of Walden International, and founding managing partner of Celesta Capital and Walden Catalyst Ventures.

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger shared the news on his Twitter and said Tan will add strategic and technological perspective to the board as Intel continues its IDM 2.0 transformation.

    "His software, semiconductor and venture capital expertise, deep ecosystem relationships and significant public company board experience will bring additional valuable perspective to Intel's board," said Omar Ishrak, chairman of the Intel board.

    Tan has served since 2021 as executive chairman of Cadence, an electronic design software (EDS) company. Since 2004 he also served as a member of its board. He served as chief executive officer of Cadence from 2009 to 2021 and as president from 2009 to 2017.

    Tan was born in Malaysia and grew up in Singapore. After getting his BSc from Nanyang Technology University, he later completed his MSc education at MIT and MBA from University of San Francisco.

