    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 16, 2022
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Ennoconn sees record orders in major business sectors

    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Jack Wu, DIGITIMES Asia

    Ennoconn chairman Steve Chu. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based Ennoconn sees record highs in orders for its three major business sectors, and with no signs of the orders slowing down, company chairman Steve Chu expects clear growth in the high double digits for the second half of 2022 and even 2023.

    Looking towards the second half of 2022, with the known logistics and production schedules, Ennoconn's book-to-bill ratio (BB ratio) for the third quarter has reached a level of 1.15-1.18.

    Ennoconn has also plans for the long-term development of each individual business. Its factory in Budapest, Hungary is set to add momentum to the group's revenue growth after August. In addition, the ESaaS (Ennoconn solution as a service) that emphasizes the integration of hardware, software, the cloud, and the Internet has continued to be deployed as part of the streamlined service for cloud-on premise integration business, looking to add strong momentum to the company's growth.

    Ennoconn president Nelson Tsai pointed out that the company made early deployments in the industrial and zero-emission metaverse. By doing cloud-on premise integration leveraing software-hardware technology and Google Cloud, it was able to introduce energy-saving and zero-carbon-emission solutions, such as smart buildings and smart cloud platforms. Starting in 2023, the subscription service income from corporations is going to start stacking. Even though this business is still in its early stages, the hope is for it to create a contribution of over NT$5 billion (US$16.67 million) in 2023.

    Regarding future development strategies, Chu pointed out that without the investment/acquisition stage of 2014-2018, they wouldn't be able to lay the foundation for future developments, nor would they be able to get powerful shareholders to join. Throughout the years, Ennoconn has been developing hardware products/platform designs, and integrating them into IoT. The next step is to work towards standardizing, modulizing, and introducing cloud platforms to all applications, looking to become an all-around service provider.

    The revenue and profits for the second half will maintain their growth momentum, the company stated. As with the mid-to-long term development goals, it will maintain the 2021-2025 growth goals for revenue and profit. Although the global economy is currently being affected by unfavorable factors such as inflation and interest rate increases, the profit margin goal for the second half is still at a higher point than the first half's average.

