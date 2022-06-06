中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Mon, Jun 6, 2022
    15:08
    light rain with thunder
    31°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Ennoconn develops solutions to help clients cut carbon emissions

    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Industrial motherboard, POS (point of sale/service) device and kiosk maker Ennoconn has developed cloud computing solutions to help clients reduce carbon emissions, according to company president Nelson Tsai.

    Using IoT devices, sensors, gateways and edge servers to collect data for tracing carbon emissions, such solutions help clients save energy and hike efficiency in power consumption, Tsai said.

    As 64 countries including EU members have set carbon pricing mechanisms, there is increasing demand for ways to cut carbon emissions, Tsai noted, adding Ennoconn aims to have such solutions help clients reduce carbon emissions by 30-50% in 2030.

    For makers of electronic components and devices, Ennoconn has developed a cloud-EDA platform that can precisely customize conversion of specification documents into digital information and express digital data in the form of graphs and tables, Tsai said. The platform can enhance makers' analytic ability, shorten decision-making time, help them hike development/design efficiency and in inventory management, Tsai noted. The platform is intended to help clients decrease man power cost by 20-25% in three years after, Tsai indicated.

    Categories
    IT + CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT Software, big data
    Tags
    carbon emissions Ennoconn
    Related stories
    May 18
    Ennoconn has orders worth over NT$130 billion
    May 18
    IPC makers start inventory adjustments
    Mar 28
    Ennoconn expects component shortage to persist until 1Q23
    Jan 14
    Advantech, Ennoconn see increased December revenues
    Jan 5
    Ennoconn draws investment from Google
    Nov 15
    Ennoconn ready for industrial metaverse
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    megawin make you win
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 31, 15:08
    ASUS Tinker Board features excellent computing power and strong supply chain to satisfy industrial automation and commercial markets
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    MEAN WELL introduces 3+N System Solutions - first focusing on smart lighting control
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Jun 2, 11:43
    EV chip costs may exceed battery costs, says China car vendor
    Monday 6 June 2022
    Risk of hacking a car is much higher than a cell phone, Karamba Security says
    Monday 6 June 2022
    NIO reportedly recruiting professionals to build US plant
    Monday 6 June 2022
    Micron disperses DRAM risks with automotive memory