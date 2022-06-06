Ennoconn develops solutions to help clients cut carbon emissions

Industrial motherboard, POS (point of sale/service) device and kiosk maker Ennoconn has developed cloud computing solutions to help clients reduce carbon emissions, according to company president Nelson Tsai.

Using IoT devices, sensors, gateways and edge servers to collect data for tracing carbon emissions, such solutions help clients save energy and hike efficiency in power consumption, Tsai said.

As 64 countries including EU members have set carbon pricing mechanisms, there is increasing demand for ways to cut carbon emissions, Tsai noted, adding Ennoconn aims to have such solutions help clients reduce carbon emissions by 30-50% in 2030.

For makers of electronic components and devices, Ennoconn has developed a cloud-EDA platform that can precisely customize conversion of specification documents into digital information and express digital data in the form of graphs and tables, Tsai said. The platform can enhance makers' analytic ability, shorten decision-making time, help them hike development/design efficiency and in inventory management, Tsai noted. The platform is intended to help clients decrease man power cost by 20-25% in three years after, Tsai indicated.