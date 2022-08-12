中文網
    Taipei
    AWS continues to assess investments in Taiwan
    5min ago
    Falling demand and US sanctions leave marks on SMIC's earnings report
    23min ago
    Sharp sees decreased 2Q22 revenues, operating profit
    48min ago
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Components suppliers brace for hinge minimization trend for foldable handsets

    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Samsung Electronics has minimized the hinge mechanism in its newly unveiled foldable smartphones to cut production costs and make them slimmer and lighter, and other vendors including Huawei are all moving to follow suit, a development likely to affect the shipments of components suppliers, according to industry sources.

    Samsung has released two new foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a horizontal hinge and Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a vertical hinge, which will become mainstream models for priority promotion by the Korean vendor in the second half of the year. Xiaomi and Huawei are also on track to launch vertically-folding models later this year, the sources said.

    For components suppliers, the sources said, reducing the number of components means cutting average unit prices for the components, undermining their overall revenues and profits.

    But if the lightweight and slim designs can serve as effective incentives to attract consumers, the sources continued, components suppliers could still have a chance to see their overall revenues grow along with shipment increases in foldable smartphones. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether new foldables can break through the sluggish sentiment in the handset market and achieve good sales.

    Actually, reducing the number of components in new foldable models can also further lower production costs, enabling vendors to better promote sales with more competitive prices, the sources remarked.

    Handset vendors now focus more on vertically-folding models than horizontally-folding ones, as the total number of components needed for the former is 50% lower than for the latter, significantly saving production costs, not to mention that hinge components for new models will be further trimmed, the sources stressed.

    Lighter vertical-hinge models are quite popular with female consumers, and their unit prices are around NT$10,000 lower than horizontally-folding ones. This can explain why Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 commanded a 59% market share for foldable smartphones in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 26% for its Z Fold 3, based on DSCC statistics.

    High prices are now the biggest market bottleneck for foldable smartphones, with key components like flexible screens and hinges all more expensive than components for traditional models, the sources said.

    There are more than a hundred components for the hinge mechanism, and reducing the number of components needed will not only cut overall production costs for foldable models but also boost yield rates for such components, the sources said.

    But components suppliers will thus be under pressure to lower their quotes and their overall revenues may shrink unless demand for new foldable models ramps up significantly, the sources added.

    Digitimes Research has estimated global shipments of foldable smartphones will rise 96.8% on year to 18.5 million units in 2022, and DSCC has also released its latest corresponding projection at 17.5 million units, up 132% from a year earlier. And Samsung is confident that global shipments of foldables may top 20 million units this year.

