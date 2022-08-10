中文網
    Auto chip shortage may dampen demand in India's upcoming festive season

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    After walking out of the impact of the pandemic on production, car makers in India still have to face lingering chip shortages, which may hurt the demand in the upcoming festive season.

    Tarun Garg, director of sales, marketing, and service at Hyundai Motor India, told PTI that 2022 is driven more by the chip issue, and the real situation of demand will only emerge once they have sufficient chip supplies, adding that the chip shortage may improve in 2023. Hyundai Motor India currently has a backlog of 130,000 orders.

    Major car makers in India have been facing overbooking recently. Times Now reported that Mahindra Scorpio bagged over 25,000 bookings in one minute and over 100,000 bookings in 30 minutes. Besides, due to chip shortage, Tata Motors was delivering cars with only one key and promising to deliver the second key within the next three months.

    According to Manufacturing Today, Maruti Suzuki, India's largest passenger vehicle brand, has unmet bookings of 270,000 vehicles in fiscal 2022 (April 2021 to March 2022) because of the pandemic and chip shortage, leading to decreased market share from nearly 50% to 43.4% for the period.

    RC Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki, said that the company's production would continue to increase as the semiconductor supply improves, adding that they have outsourced the Grand Vitara to Toyota Motor's Karnataka factory, allowing them to challenge the goal of producing 2 million vehicles for fiscal 2023.

    On the other hand, Vinkesh Gulati, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India, said that after the Russian-Ukrainian war, the chip shortage threat is again looming due to the Taiwan-China war, Manufacturing Today reports.

    According to Times Now, as the festive season comes, consumers planning to buy new vehicles may be disappointed with car makers having huge backlogs of cars. Nikkei Asian Review reported that despite high sales growth of vehicles in the second quarter, inflation could be a concern that may dampen demand.

