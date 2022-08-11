SAIC Volkswagen sees June, July car sales in China hike on year

SAIC Volkswagen, a China-based joint-venture automaker established by Volkswagen and China-based automaker SAIC Motor, saw sales of its automobiles in the China market in June and July 2022 hike on year by 94% and 85% respectively, according to China-based media reports.

Volkswagen has established another China-based joint-venture automaker, FAW-Volkswagen, with China FAW (First Automobile Works) Group.

SAIC Volkswagen sold 129,600 cars in the China market in July, hiking 85% on year, and 704,300 ones in January-July, increasing 16.91% on year.

In the China market, SAIC Volkswagen sold 2.06 million cars in 2018, and 2.00 million ones in 2019, but sales dropped a great deal to 1.51 million ones in 2020 and 1.24 million ones in 2021 mainly due to a large global shortage of automotive semiconductor components beginning in 2020.

Due to the anti-COVID19 lockdown in Shanghai, SAIC Volkswagen temporarily stopped automobile production for over half a month in April 2022. Consequently, the company's car sales in April and May fell 40.3% and 21% respectively on year.

When supply chain makers resumed regular production after the lockdown, SAIC Volkswagen saw car sales in June soar 94% on year.

SAIC Volkswagen launched six models of New Lavida sedan cars for sale at CNY121,000-151,000 (US$17,910-22,350) at the end of June.