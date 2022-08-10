中文網
    Transcend posts profit surge in 2Q22
    4min ago
    Chips Act signed into law but tough challenges ahead
    16min ago
    Silicon wafer, leadframe demand remains strong
    Aug 9, 21:29
    Silan to establish 6-inch wafer fab for SiC power devices
    Aug 9, 21:27
    Taiwan mobo and graphics card makers post revenue drops in July
    Aug 9, 20:59
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    Indonesia secures US$5 billion nickel deal from Tesla

    Annjil Chong, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei

    Credit: AFP

    Tesla has signed contracts worth approximately US$5 billion to purchase nickel from two companies in Indonesia on August 8, 2022, according to Luhut Pandjaitan, the coordinating minister for investment and maritime affairs.

    Tesla made a five-year contract with Zhejiang Huayou, a Chinese mining company that operates plants in Morowali, and CNGR Advanced Material, a Chinese battery maker.

    In May, Indonesia's Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia claimed that Tesla had agreed to invest in battery and EV manufacturing in Indonesia. There seems to be a meeting between President Jokowi and Elon Musk in the wake of the US-ASEAN summit in Washington last month.

    Lahadalia did not provide any details about when the project might start, though he hinted that it may happen this year.

    Indonesia has set a goal that by 2025, EVs will make up one-fifth of their vehicle fleet. The Indonesian government is worried that Tesla might only buy raw nickel and process it in Shanghai.

    "If it supplies the factory in China, it's such a shame," Taufik Ahmad, executive director of the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (INDEF) commented. "We must have the courage to push them [Tesla] to make batteries here," citing Benar News.

    The US carmaker, Ford and Germany's Volkswagen had also both signed cooperation agreements with Indonesian companies. Both are global, long-time automakers that also see the potential for EVs in Indonesia, Pandjaitan said.

    More specifically, Ford signed a cooperation agreement with an investment value of US$ 2.5 billion three weeks ago. "It could be bigger than that, this is just an initial figure," Luhut said to Benar News.

