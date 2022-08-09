Thermal module makers extend application to automotive electronics

Heat dissipation module makers TaiSol Electronics, Yen Sun Technology, Auras Technology and Jentech Precision Industrial have extended application of products from consumer electronics to automotive electronic components, according to industry sources.

More and more electronic components have been adopted for cars, especially electric vehicles (EVs), leading to increasing demand for heat dissipation, the sources said.

TaiSol has reportedly become a supplier of thermal modules used in car-use controllers for China-based EV vendor BYD Auto and will compete for orders for thermal modules used in ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

Yen Sun has shipped smart cooling fans used in controllers, power management components, batteries and LiDARs of ICE (internal combustion engine) cars and EVs to Europe- and China-based automakers.

Auras has supplied cooling modules for US-based EV vendors and will begin shipments to Europe- and Japan-based EV vendors in the second half of 2022. The company expects car-use cooling modules to take up 2% of 2022 consolidated revenues and the proportion will be rising in the future.

Jentech has partnered with car-use IC design houses to provide heat spreaders and heat pipes for use in IGBTs (insulated gate bipolar transistors). As IGBTs are increasingly adopted for new energy cars, Jentech's supply is on the rise.

Heat dissipation module makers: Consolidated revenues, July 2022 (NT$m) Company Jul 2022 M/M Y/Y Jan-Jul 2022 Y/Y TaiSol 405.1 (12.50%) (5.75%) 2,833 0.71% Auras 1,184 (5.78%) 9.19% 8,274 10.49% Jentech 919.5 (16.30%) 17.36% 6,283 30.71%

Source: Companies, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022