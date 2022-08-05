中文網
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    Taiwan has abundant offshore wind resources, says vice president

    Annabelle Shu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Of the world's top 20 offshore wind farms, 16 are in Taiwan Strait, making the development of offshore wind farms essential to Taiwan's energy tranformation, said Vice President Lai Ching-te at a new energy international forum hosted by Business Today magazine.

    Since the European Union (EU) will put into force a carbon border adjustment mechanism, carbon footprint of products exported to the EU market will be subjected to strict regulation. Therefore, Taiwanese makers are under increasing pressure to use green energy, resulting in an increasing green energy demand from manufacturing industries and an urgent need for green energy generation in Taiwan.

    Supply chain participants for offshore wind power generation consist of offshore wind farm developers, offshore wind turbine makers, underwater foundation makers, power transmission cable makers, logistics providers for offshore wind turbines imstallation & maintenance, according to vice president Jeffrey Tsai for wpd Taiwan. For the manufacturing of offshore wind turbines and power transmission cables as well as logistics provision for offshore wind turbines installation and maintenance, local companies still need to learn and accumulate experience, Tsai said.

    In the stage of feasibility evaluation, wpd cooperated with CTCI Resources Engineering and Graduate Institute of Applied Geology under National Central University to analyze potential damage caused by earthquakes, with SeaWatch, National Taiwan Ocean University, National Cheng Kung University and Sinotech Engineering Consultants to analyze impact of sand drift, tidal surges, wave run-up and safety of ship navigation, Tsai noted.

    In a bid to train local talent, wpd's subsidiary Deutsche Windtechnik sent senior engineers and researchers to Taiwan to gradually transfer expertise to local engineers in 1-2 years, Tsai indicated, adding that there are about 30 local engineers working for wpd's project of developing an offshore wind farm to the west of Yunlin County, central Taiwan.

    According to research organizations' forecast, global cumulative total installation capacity for offshore wind farms will increase to 1,000GW in 2050. In the Asian region, 2035 target installation capacity is 10-15GW for Taiwan, 30GW for China, 30GW for India, 12GW for South Korea, 3-4GW for Japan and 3GW for Vietnam.

