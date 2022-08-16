Net Zero Series (3): Transcene, 'unknown consultant' behind TSMC

Transcene, an urban miner and advocate for the circular economy, has assisted its semiconductor clients such as TSMC and ASE in closing the material loops.

"The circular economy is minimizing our inputs and outputs to nature, including carbon dioxide. By reusing and focusing on our current resources, we need not simply discard them or get something new, but rather efficiently get the most out of our resources. That's my philosophy of circular economy," GM Yamin Hsieh said.

"I think the circular economy is sustainable supply chain big thinking. That's what we've been doing so far," vice general manager Pyroxene Chou said.

Founded in 2019, Hsieh has been leading a team of National Cheng Kung University graduates to revolutionize the conventional linear economy. The following is an interview with Transcene:

Transcene's Circular Economy 123 Model

Transcene's Circular Economy 123 Model is well-exemplified by the following notion. Not only does the model expand the lifespan of the material market, but also helped companies to reduce tons of carbon emissions.

Source: Transcene, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia

More specifically, Transcene's end-of-life (EoL) material treatment is to extract almost all resources from EoL material (zero waste) and maximize material flow:

Step 1. Diagnosis: Help producers implement a good classification mechanism on sites

Step 2. Market: Design a new product to a maximum utilization rate of material, starting from less market price and continuously value-up thinking

Step 3. Technology: Re-design and integrate new technology to manufacture cost-effective products.

ASE and TSMC

Through collaborating with Transcene, ASE adopted a new solution to turn industrial waste such as epoxy molding compound (EMC), a necessary material in the packaging process of OSAT industry, offcut into its second-life material, spherical silica.

The spherical silica could be widely used as fillers in plastics, rubbers, ceramics, paints, glues, and more. Recently, Transcene and ASE have tried to use the second-life material to manufacture EMC and intended to form a closed-loop circular economy.

Credit: Transcene

TSMC, on the other hand, has been co-developing the recycling of chemical-mechanical polishing (CMP) sludge with Transcene for at least two years.

TSMC and Transcene have developed a process that turns CMP sludge into fine silica powder. The silica powder can be used as an abrasive in polishing applications or as a plastic filler in various industries.

The semiconductor vanguard has expanded the emerging circular economy model and has started building a silica powder recycling plant in Taichung Zero Waste Manufacturing (TCZWM) center, which will be operational in 2023.

Credit: Transcene

Evolving key performance indicators and evaluation

In the pre-ESG era, manufacturing system performance evaluation mostly focused on productivity, quality, and delivery time. In order to steer to a more sustainable supply chain, manufacturers need a different set of indicators in industries, such as calculating external-environmental costs and society costs, including a carbon fee.

Chou responded that people might not have thought about this issue five years ago. But in the net-zero era, many companies, especially semiconductor companies, are not just looking at productivity but are willing to spend more time on their resources. For example, renewable energy and recycling materials.

He said, "They will not feel like this is a huge risk and will consider questions like "what methods and means should I use?" and "what are the raw materials that are compatible with my process?"

Hsieh had another viewpoint and commented, "I think it has been gradually watched in industries in Taiwan, all we see are the leading companies in ICT and semiconductor industry put more and more effort in reducing carbon emissions. The others from non-semi-industries also try to keep up. In addition to industry, government and many small and medium-sized enterprises in Taiwan are also actively trying to find ways to keep up."

Challenges have been faced in overcoming the indicator issue

The European Union is leading the charge on net-zero emissions with a goal of 2050. "I think the most challenging part of net-zero emissions is figuring out how to reach a global consensus in measuring performance," Hsieh replied.

Taking Taiwan's Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) as an example, there is a Waste Management Department under it. "EPA is trying very hard to turn the waste management concept into a recycling concept," Chou said.

In the past, the world follows the "take-make-dispose" procedure in the whole supply chain, the end of a product chain was to abandon and waste treatment. This leads to many environmental policies being established with a waste treatment-based concept in mind.

Due to the policy change, the Taiwanese government also promoted organizational reform in the Executive Yuan Council. The Department of Waste Management is upgrading to a new administration charge in Resource Circulation.

Meanwhile, manufacturers and importers contributed to an extended producer responsibility (EPR) system that relied on EPR to manage their disposal by paying a certain fee to the Recycling Fund Management Board.

"But because of the social and environmental issues that had come up from past waste treatment concept in 'out of sight, out of mind,' many large enterprises had been affected by them, especially if they were the ones responsible for emitting a massive amount of waste," he continued. "Taiwanese government then made it mandatory for businesses to strengthen EPR."

"Nowadays, all the manufacturers are taking responsibility for their waste management. Compared to a few years ago, they would not have been interested in Transcene's solution, but now they're much more open," he added.

Chou thinks that the most challenging part of this issue is the time gap before obtaining a license from the government. During this gap, because there was no way to carry out the operation of recycling resources, the enthusiasm of many operators petered out.

"We need to rethink our current system to match the new circular economy. Consumers are wary of recycled products because of linear thinking in the supply-and-demand model. Recycled products are often functionless, and the price of recycled products should be very cheap. It has also been a challenge to produce high-quality products from EoL materials," Chou said. "Therefore, we have to put more and more effort into the entire product chain, product design included."

"Resource recycling will produce a long-term benefit for the environment," he concluded. "We hope new and friendly policies in resource recycling and strengthening EPR will accelerate the process of green and sustainable procurement."

Current net-zero transition and its performance

Over 1,200 companies have put in place science-based targets in line with net zero. More than 1000 cities, over 1000 educational institutions, and over 400 financial institutions have joined the Race to Zero. Both TSMC and ASE are pledging to take rigorous, immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030.

"Every country is striving to achieve net zero emissions, and there are different approaches," Hsieh said. "Then commercial entities, academia, and others will follow government policy. I think these roles are visionary because they have both financial and technical resources."

She continued, "If you look from the finance and investment angles, many net zero organizations are the branches of the finance and investment entities. They are strong, powerful, and able to facilitate future transformation. This transformation wave will continue even until 2025, and we'll soon be able to expect a more futuristic existence."

"About five years ago, most people in Taiwan still had a question mark about the greenhouse gas effect. Whether the carbon dioxide concentration is related to climate change is still unclear. But then most people felt the real climate change," Zhou said.

For example, Taiwan has typhoons every year, but there have been no typhoons in recent years. Vietnam, on the other hand, has almost no typhoons, but Vietnam has had a lot of typhoons recently.

"With the threat of climate change in mind and the need to do something about it, action must be taken," Chou urged.

"Globally, Europe and the United States were in the manufacturing industry, but now this part has been outsourced to Asia," he said. "This leads to high carbon emissions and is a huge problem that the manufacturing industry on the Asia side is troubled by."

"This is a process that every country must face and cooperate together," Hsieh and Chou emphasized.

Limitations of net zero and circular economy

When DIGITIMES Asia asked the question: "What are the limitations of net zero and circular economy that Transcene wishes to address in the future?"

Though they both have cost as a theme, they differ in their cost structure.

Hsieh replied, "For me, it's about changing people's mindsets. I think carbon emissions should be considered a cost."

She explained that with this new mindset, for instance, lowering emissions is more important than ever. One can tell that a product made of petrochemicals is expensive because it generates tons of carbon emissions.

"If this product is expensive, our initial thoughts would be to recycle it. So, the things one values most before will also be different in the future," she added.

Chou said, "An important point of the circular economy is to internalize the external costs of product production. These methods that were considered cheap and disruptive to nature in the past will be changed and new, efficient technologies will be applied in the production of new circular commodities."

Further, "If carbon footprint is a factor in global supply chain integration, global integration will be de-prioritized, but local integration will be considered."

Credit: Transcene