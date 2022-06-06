NIO reportedly recruiting professionals to build US plant

China-based electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO is reportedly looking to hire a number of positions in preparation for building a new manufacturing location in the US, but the company has yet to confirm the matter.

According to media reports from China, NIO is recruiting talent with overseas work experience in car body manufacturing process technologies, manufacturing center planning, infrastructure planning and logistics management.

The reports said that candidates for the overseas manufacturing center planning specialists must have prior experience in overseeing two or more complete master plan projects, with at least one in the US. Candidates for this position also need to be familiar with US state policies, design codes, planning submission processes, as well as US manufacturing process planning and master plan principles, the reports noted.

Industry sources believe that NIO has intention to establish a manufacturing factory in the US. They said the company will likely adopt either completely knocked down (CKD) or semi-knocked down (SKD) kits to assemble vehicles at the US plant in the beginning.

NIO tried to recruit business planning specialists for its entry into the US market last year, and the job postings are now closed. At the NIO Day event in late 2021, NIO CEO William Li said the company plans to operate businesses in China, western Europe, the US, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

Currently, NIO has two production bases in the Chinese city of Hefei and an electric drive system manufacturing plant in Nanjing. If NIO decides to set up a factory in the US, the new plant will be the company's first overseas production base.

In terms of global deployments, NIO has R&D centers and service locations in Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Hefei, the US city of San Jose, the German city of Munich, the UK city of Oxford, and the Norwegian capital of Oslo. After its entry into Norway last year, NIO is planning to begin services in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark in 2022, and the company will offer services in more than 25 countries by 2025.

Like NIO, Chinese EV startup XPeng has been preparing for its overseas expansion. Targeting to have overseas sales account for half of its total vehicle sales, XPeng entered the Norwegian market in 2020, and it is planning to make a foray into Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands this year.

XPeng's flagship P7 electric sedan received the Whole Vehicle Type Approval (WVTA) from the European Union (EU) in 2021. The certification allows the model to be sold in all member states of the EU. The company's latest XPeng G9 electric SUV was also designed to meet international standards.

On February 11, 2022, XPeng officially opened its first self-operated store outside of China in Stockholm, Sweden. It is also on track to open retail experience stores in the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway soon. As of the end of 2021, XPeng has imported over 1,000 G3 electric SUVs to Norway.

Meanwhile, Li Auto is considering building a production base in Europe, and it plans to launch a full-size SUV model in 2022. Li Auto co-founder Shen Yanan said in May 2021 that the company has established a team to study products and marketing channels for overseas markets.

Tier-two supplier Leap Motor is also expected to make a foray into overseas markets in October 2022, while Hozon Auto has chosen Thailand as the first overseas market to introduce its products.

Traditional automakers in China are also stepping up their overseas deployments. Having selected Southeast Asia as the focus of its overseas expansion, SAIC-GM-Wuling has established three R&D and innovation centers outside of China and four production bases in Thailand, Indonesia, India, and Pakistan.

Chery Automobile has R&D centers in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Brazil, as well as 10 overseas factories. Great Wall Motor runs two full-function automotive factories in the Russian city of Tula and the Thai province of Rayong, and it has acquired a BMW factory in Brazil.