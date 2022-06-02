Japanese carmakers hit hard by China lockdowns

Eight Japanese carmakers have reported global output falls by a combined 21% year-on-year in April (about 1.63 million vehicles), as the shortages of automotive chips and parts continue to disrupt their production, according to Japanese media reports.

Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, Mazda, Subaru, and Daihatsu experienced a significant drop in production in China due to COVID lockdowns, according to Nikkei and Jiji Press.

Honda reported the largest year-on-year decline, at 54%, making 190,000 cars in April. Toyota's production fell 9% to 692,000 vehicles. Only Subaru's output rose, jumping 63% as it rebounded from the sharp decline in April 2021.

Honda's Chinese production fell 81% to 31,000 vehicles due to a five-day shutdown of two of its joint-venture auto plants in China. Toyota's production at its passenger car plant, which it operates with a local company in Jilin Province, dropped 34% to 93,000 units.

The carmakers' total production in Japan was about 548,000 units in April, 19.3% lower than the previous year, which has decreased for the ninth consecutive month.

Although Japanese automakers have responded to China's pandemic curbs by adjusting supplies, China's car parts production, especially in Shanghai, is critical for their production.

Toyota has announced it will further suspend some production lines in Japan from June 6. Its global output in June is set to drop from 850,000 to 800,000 units - 200,000 units in Japan and 600,000 units overseas, according to a company statement on May 27.

"As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, we will continue to make every effort possible to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date," the statement read.

Daihatsu has also further cut production in June due to the prolonged parts shortages, but it has yet to reveal affected volume.

Shanghai lifted its two-month lockdown on June 1. The disruptions in car production are expected to taper off though their May output would still be affected. It may take some time for the Japanese carmakers to resume full operations.