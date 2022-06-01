中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Jun 1, 2022
    EV Battery + Green energy

    India's largest e-recycler spends US$10 billion on EV battery recycling

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Given lithium-ion batteries becoming ubiquitous, Attero, India's top electronic recycler, will expand overseas investment to meet 15% of global lithium-ion battery recycling demand.

    Attero CEO Nitin Gupta told Reuters, Bloomberg, and The Economic Times that they will invest US$1 billion over the next five years to build recycling plants in Poland, Ohio, and Indonesia, with the Poland factory operating in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Ohio plant in the third quarter of 2023, and the Indonesian plant in the first quarter of 2024.

    Gupta said that the current lithium-ion recycling capacity of Attero is 1,000 tonnes, which will reach 11,000 tonnes in October 2022 and 300,000 tonnes in 2027, of which 50,000 tons of recycling capacity will be in India, meeting 15% of the global demand for lithium, cobalt, graphite, from less than 0.1% today.

    Gupta said that as the lithium supply fails to keep up with demand, leading to higher battery costs, EVs may be unaffordable for the masses, including consumers in India, but mining metals can cause environmental and social damage.

    According to Gupta, the reason for investing in Europe and the United States is that these economies are major consumers of lithium-ion batteries with NMC chemistry, and Attero will expand its recycling capacity of nickel, cobalt, graphite, and lithium.

    However, there may still be other new technologies to challenge the status of lithium batteries in the future. Gupta said that they have a 10-member R&D team, three of whom have doctorates, and their R&D lab is at least five years ahead of what is happening commercially today.

    According to DIGITIMES Research, global EV sales are expected to rise from 6.58 million in 2021 to 30 million in 2025, with installed battery capacity reaching 1,700GWh by then.

    Attero was founded in 2008 and is currently India's largest electronics recycling firm, recycling metals such as platinum, tin, nickel, copper, and silver. Attero's investor includes International Finance Corporation, a private investment arm of the World Bank.

    

    

