Samsung to invest KRW450 trillion in chip and bio sectors; China smartphone makers deepen metaverse deployments

This Asia tech industry summary will mainly focus on Samsung Electronics unveiling a KRW450 trillion (US$359.84 billion) investment plan for its semiconductor and biotechnology businesses; China-based smartphone makers Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo deepening their metaverse deployments; and South Korea-based Samsung SDI, LG Energy Solution (LGES), and SK On actively exploring partnerships with automakers to build bigger presence in the North American automotive battery market.