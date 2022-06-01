中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Jun 1, 2022
    Special report

    Samsung to invest KRW450 trillion in chip and bio sectors; China smartphone makers deepen metaverse deployments

    Tom Lo, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0
    The DIGITIMES Research special report you are trying to open is sold a-la-carte and is also available with Asia Enterprises Special Report Database services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
    This Asia tech industry summary will mainly focus on Samsung Electronics unveiling a KRW450 trillion (US$359.84 billion) investment plan for its semiconductor and biotechnology businesses; China-based smartphone makers Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo deepening their metaverse deployments; and South Korea-based Samsung SDI, LG Energy Solution (LGES), and SK On actively exploring partnerships with automakers to build bigger presence in the North American automotive battery market.
    Table of contents
    Full report [subscription required]
    Price: NT$14,000 (approx. US$500)
    Tags
    Asia enterprises China Huawei LG LGES metaverse Oppo Samsung SDI SK On smartphone Taipei Xiaomi
    Companies
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
