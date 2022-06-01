Samsung to invest KRW450 trillion in chip and bio sectors; China smartphone makers deepen metaverse deployments

The DIGITIMES Research special report you are trying to open is sold a-la-carte and is also available with Asia Enterprises Special Report Database services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
This Asia tech industry summary will mainly focus on Samsung Electronics unveiling a KRW450 trillion (US$359.84 billion) investment plan for its semiconductor and biotechnology businesses; China-based smartphone makers Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo deepening their metaverse deployments; and South Korea-based Samsung SDI, LG Energy Solution (LGES), and SK On actively exploring partnerships with automakers to build bigger presence in the North American automotive battery market.
Table of contents
Samsung to invest KRW450 trillion in chip and bio sectors over next five years
Table 4: Metaverse deployment strategies of China smartphone makers
South Korea battery makers eyeing bigger presence in North America
Table 5: US deployments of South Korea EV battery makers, 2021-2022
