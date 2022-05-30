Honors steps into PC business with new notebook

China-based smartphone brand Honor, despite slipping global demand for notebooks, has decided to cross into the PC space with the recent release of the MagicBook 14.

Honor's MagicBook 14 notebook is installed with Magic OS for Windows, introducing the OS Turbo, a technology that helps reduce product power consumption up to 28.3%, to the PC field for the first time.

The Magic OS has integrated several operating systems including Android, Windows, and Lite OS to achieve multi-platform compatibility, allowing more of Honor's smartphone technologies to work with PCs.

DIGITIMES Research's latest report shows notebook shipments slipped nearly 20% sequentially in the first quarter of 2022. Although components' mixed level of shortages has begun to improve, a high comparison base in the fourth quarter of 2021, weaker-than-expected orders for enterprise models, and vendors preparing to release new products all seriously dragged down vendors' shipments in the first quarter.

Global notebook shipments are expected to dip further by 7.2% sequentially in the second quarter of 2022 because of the rising global inflation, the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, and China's COVID-19 lockdowns.

The global top-6 notebooks brands are all expected to suffer sequential shipment drops in the second quarter. DIGITIMES Research also reduced its estimation of global annual notebook shipments in 2022 from 234 million units originally to 228 million, down 7.7% on year.

In terms of shipments of PCs, including desktops, notebooks, and tablets, research data from Canalys show Apple was the largest brand with an 18.8% share in the first quarter of 2022, followed by Lenovo with 17.8%, HP 13.4%, Dell 11.7%, and Samsung 7.4%.