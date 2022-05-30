中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, May 31, 2022
    17:37
    cloudy
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Google eyeing post-COVID business opportunities

    Chloe Liao, Taipei; Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how people live and use technologies, new business opportunities and innovations driven by the development of AI, 5G, AIoT, and cloud computing will continue to emerge, according to Google Taiwan managing director Jason Ma.

    Speaking at the InnoVEX forum of Computex 2022, Ma pointed out that AI began to draw public attention in 2017 when Google's AI computer program AlphaGo defeated a Go chess world champion in a match. Since then, Google has dedicated itself to bringing AI technologies to the world, and the company is also using AI to optimize its services, such as Gmail, Google search engine and Google Images, he said.

    At its I/O yearly developer conference last year, Google unveiled the new MUM (multitask unified model) algorithm for Google Search and Google Lens services. The company said the MUM algorithm can use latent semantic analysis to eliminate incorrect or irrelevant search results.

    With the rapid improvement of AI technologies, Ma said he expects there to be many related business opportunities in the post-COVID era.

    Ma also mentioned some innovative application domains that he said are worth paying attention to in the future, including 5G autonomous vehicles, in-vehicle services, smart factories, integration of virtual and real-world shopping and retailing, digital financial services, remote healthcare, remote fitness, and hybrid work.

    Besides the Google-owned Waymo, Tesla and many traditional automakers have entered the autonomous driving and electric vehicle markets with new service-oriented business models.

    Ma said Rolls-Royce, for example, has significantly extended the lifespan of vehicle engines by using data to predict the engine maintenance schedule. As a result, Rolls-Royce's service business is now accounting for 50% of the company's total revenue, compared to the 10% during the last decade, he explained.

    Meanwhile, acknowledging Taiwan's tech talent crunch in the last few years, Ma said the situation is driving major tech companies to expand their investments in smart factories. He pointed out that both Quanta Computer and Innolux have added robots to their production lines to shift toward automated manufacturing.

    Ma noted that the US-China trade war has forced companies to consider relocating their production bases, and that Southeast Asia has emerged as a new manufacturing hub. However, tech companies could apply smart manufacturing to their Taiwan factories first before adopting it at overseas factories in the future, he suggested.

    Categories
    IT + CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT Software, big data
    Tags
    5G AI AIoT AV business Computex 2022 Google vehicle
    Related stories
    May 25
    Etron showcases XR technologies at Computex 2022
    May 12
    Google unveils new-generation mobile devices
    Dec 10
    Taiwan is making its way to be global innovation hub: Google Taiwan GM, Tina Lin
    Related topics
    5G
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Internet trends
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Innovations
    Computex 2022
    Innovations
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 31, 10:49
    MEAN WELL introduces 3+N System Solutions - first focusing on smart lighting control
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    ASUS Tinker Board features excellent computing power and strong supply chain to satisfy industrial automation and commercial markets
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 25, 10:40
    2022 ASC 100: Auto components suppliers emerge as newcomers
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    Israeli Startup Series (2): Every vehicle should meet fighter jet defense standards, says GuardKnox
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    NIO reportedly plans to set up production in US
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    Ola Electric reportedly looking for land for cell and EV manufacturing