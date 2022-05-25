中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, May 26, 2022
    01:50
    light rain with thunder
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Artilux intros GeSi sensor solution for TWS devices
    3h 33min ago
    IDMs, IC design gearing up for AIoT market growth
    3h 52min ago
    Smartphone sales in Taiwan remain weak
    4h 46min ago
    BOE unlikely to be excluded from Apple OLED panels supply chain
    5h 4min ago
    China MEMS sensor companies eyeing bigger global presence
    5h 56min ago
    Micron to start installing EUV fab tools at Taiwan plant in end-2022
    6h 8min ago
    Taiwan pure-play foundries on track to post record revenues in 2022
    6h 11min ago
    Acer warns of worsening inflation in 2H22
    6h 12min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Qualcomm unveils PLC device for charging station communications

    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Qualcomm Technologies has announced a next-generation powerline communication (PLC) device, the QCA7006AQ, designed to address the needs for electric vehicle (EV) charging station communications - also known as EV supply equipment (EVSE) - that use global Combined Charging System (CCS).

    The PLC device is based on Qualcomm Technologies' QCA700X family of products, which have been widely adopted in EV on-board charging units and charging stations across the globe. The QCA7006AQ is compliant with the HomePlug Green PHY (HPGP) specification, which is the leading specification for implementing Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) systems.

    Smart-grid integration allows vehicles to seamlessly authenticate on the network through Plug and Charge automated payments for EV charging, coordinating the timing and direction of energy to and from the grid and home. Smart-grid charging applications supported by the CCS standard allows users the flexibility to choose optimal charging times and extract energy from their EVs as needed, supporting the growing need for EV charging while minimizing peak load power generation and distribution requirements.

    This is Qualcomm Technologies' first QCA700X PLC device designed to support an Ethernet digital interface and that is qualified to support an ambient operating temperature range of -40 degees C to +105 degrees C (AEC-Q100 Automotive Grade 2). As an optional feature, the QCA7006AQ also supports HomePlug Audio Video (HPAV) streaming at PHY rate exceeding 200 Mbps, allowing EV customers an alternate wired data connection to the cloud through the charging station. The introduction of the Ethernet digital interface, in addition to Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI), the AEC-Q100 Grade 2 compliance, and the HPAV operation mode, supports expanded design flexibility for future devices.

    "By further expanding our PLC device portfolio, in addition to engineering the fully integrated, scalable Snapdragon Digital Chassis solution for automakers, Qualcomm Technologies is supporting an evolving automotive industry driven by the EV vehicle architecture," said Lars Boeryd, senior director, Product Marketing, Automotive at Qualcomm Technologies. "As a leading supplier of PLC HPGP devices for smart-grid communications, we are committed to helping our customers succeed in a growing EV industry increasingly adopting the CCS standard."

    Qualcomm-image

    Credit: Qualcomm

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution
    Tags
    Automotive IC battery PLC powerline Qualcomm
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Top 10 publicly listed IC design houses in China
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 24, 11:12
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    STAr Technologies unveils one-touch memory test probe card
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    Computex Focus: DataVan to showcase new retail solutions for new normal
    Wednesday 18 May 2022
    Advanced vision AI eliminates potential risks in cleanroom environments for semiconductor and panel manufacturers
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    May 25, 09:04
    NXP soon to roll out new-gen 5nm automotive processor
    Wednesday 25 May 2022
    Safe autonomous transportation with edge AI: Q&A with Invision AI CEO and founder Karim Ali
    Wednesday 25 May 2022
    IC packaging materials lifted by car, industrial needs
    Wednesday 25 May 2022
    Thailand incentivizes ICT and auto suppliers