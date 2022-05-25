Qualcomm unveils PLC device for charging station communications

Qualcomm Technologies has announced a next-generation powerline communication (PLC) device, the QCA7006AQ, designed to address the needs for electric vehicle (EV) charging station communications - also known as EV supply equipment (EVSE) - that use global Combined Charging System (CCS).

The PLC device is based on Qualcomm Technologies' QCA700X family of products, which have been widely adopted in EV on-board charging units and charging stations across the globe. The QCA7006AQ is compliant with the HomePlug Green PHY (HPGP) specification, which is the leading specification for implementing Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) systems.

Smart-grid integration allows vehicles to seamlessly authenticate on the network through Plug and Charge automated payments for EV charging, coordinating the timing and direction of energy to and from the grid and home. Smart-grid charging applications supported by the CCS standard allows users the flexibility to choose optimal charging times and extract energy from their EVs as needed, supporting the growing need for EV charging while minimizing peak load power generation and distribution requirements.

This is Qualcomm Technologies' first QCA700X PLC device designed to support an Ethernet digital interface and that is qualified to support an ambient operating temperature range of -40 degees C to +105 degrees C (AEC-Q100 Automotive Grade 2). As an optional feature, the QCA7006AQ also supports HomePlug Audio Video (HPAV) streaming at PHY rate exceeding 200 Mbps, allowing EV customers an alternate wired data connection to the cloud through the charging station. The introduction of the Ethernet digital interface, in addition to Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI), the AEC-Q100 Grade 2 compliance, and the HPAV operation mode, supports expanded design flexibility for future devices.

"By further expanding our PLC device portfolio, in addition to engineering the fully integrated, scalable Snapdragon Digital Chassis solution for automakers, Qualcomm Technologies is supporting an evolving automotive industry driven by the EV vehicle architecture," said Lars Boeryd, senior director, Product Marketing, Automotive at Qualcomm Technologies. "As a leading supplier of PLC HPGP devices for smart-grid communications, we are committed to helping our customers succeed in a growing EV industry increasingly adopting the CCS standard."

Credit: Qualcomm