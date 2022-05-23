FII sets forth 3R strategies in carbon net zero white paper

Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry, released its first net-zero carbon emission white paper on May 23, pledging a 80% cut on carbon emission from the 2020 basis by 2030, and to realize 100% carbon neurality in its operational premises. It is also targeting to reach net-zero emission for its entire value chain by 2050.

To reach the goals, FII sets out to implement a 3R strategy, namely, "reduce" operational emission, "replace" fossil fuels with green energy for structural transformation, and "resolve" in technology innovations in developing scalable carbon capture and carbon offset solutions while it materializes the carbon neutrality goals in its operation and value chains step by step.

Brand Cheng, FII CEO and also the chairman of its CSR commission, said, "Sustainable operation and environmentally friendly development is one of our core values. The white paper issued today is an important milestone of FII's journey in reaching peak carbon dioxide emission and carbon neutrality."

For the first time, FII laid out action plans of its carbon neutrality in this white paper, which involves three stages including: (1) By 2030, carbon emission down 80% from 2020, and share of renewable energies consumed to reach 80% (Scope 1 and 2); (2) By 2035, all operational premises reach 100% carbon neutrality (Scope 1 and 2); and (3) By 2050, reaching net zero carbon emission for its entire value chain, encompassing Scope 1, 2 and 3.

In the action plan, FII prioritizes cutting carbon-dioxide emission by energy saving and adoptation of renewable energies. Carbon offsetting is used as a supplementary strategy.

In the "reduction" part of the strategy, FII aims to keep track of the energy saving progress in all of its business groups while encourage investments in developing new energy saving technologies. The key performance review mechanisms and energy saving targets are configured in line with ISO 50001/GB 23331 standards.

Examples of such can be found in FII's decision to replace its old central air-conditioning system with those controlled by artificial-intelligence systems to optimize energy saving performance. This project is allocated with CNY2.2 million (US$330,000) for budgets, and will cut energy waste by 1.32 million KWh a year.

And with the replacement strategy, FII is actively transforming its energy structure with new ones comprised of renewable energy solutions and external green energy procurement and investments, to reduce the carbon emission in its own operations.

From 2021 onwards, FII has been increasing the proportion of renewable energy, including green power, by fully utilizing its land resources advantages and deploying distributed solar power stations in its operational premises. It is also investing and developing renewable energy projects such as wind power generation, energy storage, smart micro-grid and smart energy management systems. Meanwhile, by combining renewable energy procurement and green power trading FII aims to gradually increase the proportion of renewable energy consumption. By the end of 2021, FII had developed nearly 50MW of distributed solar power systems and plans to realize approximately 3,050 MW of renewable energy development and investment by 2030.

For the "resolve" strategy which involves carbon offset and carbon capture projects, FII prioritizes reducing operational carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy supply. For carbon emissions that cannot be achieved through emissions reduction and energy transformation, FII does not rule out the possibility of offsetting some of its own operational carbon emissions by directly launching nature-based solutions or purchasing certified carbon offset quota from such projects. Investments will also be made in carbon capture, reuse and storage (CCUS) to help offset some of FII's operational carbon emissions.

FII chairman Li Junqi directed the company's ESG measures to cover the entire value chain through its audit mechanism, supplier management and supplier incentives and other measures, to make sure the low-carbon ethics will be deeply integrated into various affiliations and then empower the upstream and downstream partners to enhance the performance of the entire supply chain to reduce emissions.

FII has created a number of such cases. Take the aluminum industry as an example, aluminum is an important material in the manufacturing process, but it is also an industry with relatively large carbon emissions. FII has assisted Shandong Innovation Metal Co in building an eco-friendly manufacturing lighthouse factory, and the two companies jointly developed a circular economy of aluminum raw materials and the green supply chain of aluminum raw materials.

At present, the plant can create an annual saving of nearly CNY30 million, and the recovery rate of recycled aluminum smelting is as high as over 95%, and the energy consumption is less than 140 kg of standard coal per ton, providing an innovative low-carbon alternative for an eco-friendly aluminum industry.

In addition, FII will combine its business practice and technology innovation expertise to establish a carbon emission management system, expand its carbon neutral and digital energy efficiency improvement practices consulting business to provide more green transformation solutions for various industries.

Currently, FII continues to promote eco-friendly manufacturing lighthouse factories, smart-factory energy management system, smart green loop manufacturing system and carbon auditing and consulting services. FII aspires to create positive impacts and lead the sustainable development of the manufacturing industries in the future as its comprehensive capability of carbon neutral solutions mature.

FII distributed solar energy generation program

Photo: FII