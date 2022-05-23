China new energy car output, sales in April up on year, says CAAM

China-based makers produced 312,000 new energy vehicles and sold 299,000 units in April 2022, increasing 43.9% and 44.6% respectively on year, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

New energy cars took up 25.3% of all new automobiles sold in the China market in April and for passenger cars alone, the penetration for new energy cars was 29.0%, CAAM said.

The output consisted of 242,000 electric vehicles (EVs) and 69,000 PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), growing 33.0% and 100% respectively on year, CAAM said. The sales consisted of 231,000 EVs and 68,000 PHEVs, respectively rising 34.6% and 94.0% on year.

During January-April 2022, 1.605 million new energy vehicles were produced and 1.556 million units were sold, both increasing 110% on year, CAAM indicated. The former consisted of 1.278 million EVs and 326,000 PHEVs, respectively hiking 100% and 190% on year, while the latter consisted of 1.239 million EVs and 316,000 PHEVs, respectively rising 100% and 170% on year.

In addition, 1,034 fuel cell vehicles were produced and 832 units sold in the four months, soaring 640% and 340% respectively on year.