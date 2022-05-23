中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, May 24, 2022
    19:44
    light rain with thunder
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home EV Vehicle

    China new energy car output, sales in April up on year, says CAAM

    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    China-based makers produced 312,000 new energy vehicles and sold 299,000 units in April 2022, increasing 43.9% and 44.6% respectively on year, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

    New energy cars took up 25.3% of all new automobiles sold in the China market in April and for passenger cars alone, the penetration for new energy cars was 29.0%, CAAM said.

    The output consisted of 242,000 electric vehicles (EVs) and 69,000 PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), growing 33.0% and 100% respectively on year, CAAM said. The sales consisted of 231,000 EVs and 68,000 PHEVs, respectively rising 34.6% and 94.0% on year.

    During January-April 2022, 1.605 million new energy vehicles were produced and 1.556 million units were sold, both increasing 110% on year, CAAM indicated. The former consisted of 1.278 million EVs and 326,000 PHEVs, respectively hiking 100% and 190% on year, while the latter consisted of 1.239 million EVs and 316,000 PHEVs, respectively rising 100% and 170% on year.

    In addition, 1,034 fuel cell vehicles were produced and 832 units sold in the four months, soaring 640% and 340% respectively on year.

    Categories
    Vehicle
    Tags
    China sales vehicle
    Related stories
    Apr 29
    China accelerating EV battery swapping deployment despite challenges ahead
    Apr 14
    China battery swap industry to scale up in 2022
    Mar 7
    China to end NEV subsidy policy at end of 2022
    Jan 17
    China new green-energy car output, sales in December hit records, says CAAM
    Dec 27
    China new energy car output, sales in November hit records, says CAAM
    Related topic
    Asia
    Your Data, Our Mission
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 24, 11:12
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    STAr Technologies unveils one-touch memory test probe card
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    Computex Focus: DataVan to showcase new retail solutions for new normal
    Wednesday 18 May 2022
    Advanced vision AI eliminates potential risks in cleanroom environments for semiconductor and panel manufacturers
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 24, 10:58
    Vingroup to provide incentives to attract auto suppliers, say reports
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    EOI reschedules car lights production at new US plant
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    Chip autonomy barriers press carmakers
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    BYD monthly sales jump, defying lockdown disruptions