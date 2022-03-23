Geely unveils 5-minute battery swapping process

China-based Geely Holding Group has launched new battery swapping stations for heavy duty electric vehicles (EVs), an automated process that it said only takes 5 minutes without lifting the cars.

"By using a combination of pure electric heavy goods vehicles, including cement mixers and standard semis, Geely hopes to make typically messy industries, like construction and logistics, greener," said a press release from the group's subsidiary Geely Technology Group.

Previously, its battery swapping stations for consumer vehicles had to lift the cars so that a battery can be swapped out from underneath a vehicle, but this is problematic when it comes to a 31-ton vehicle, it said.

The new battery pack sits behind the driver's cabin, so that it can be accessed quickly and safely from the top. The battery cells can store up to 280kWh of power - about 3-4 times that of a standard consumer EV - and give the trucks around 190km of pure electric range, it said.

At the swapping stations, a crane located above the vehicle can hoist the 3.2-ton battery up and in to the battery warehouse, where it is swapped out with a new one, it said.

To park at the stations, drivers use wheel guides to locate their trucks correctly and then present a QR code to a sensor to begin the completely automatic process, it added.

From start to finish, the battery swapping of these trucks takes around five minutes, it said.

The stations take up about 200 square feet and can be constructed quickly through modular buildup, making them suitable for densely populated areas, Geely said.

At any given time, there only needs to be eight battery packs in these battery swapping stations, and a single station can support up to 50 vehicles, Geely said, adding that solar panels on top of the stations support part of their operations.