中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Mar 23, 2022
    14:27
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    FSP
    Sponsored
    Ola Electric invests in fast-charging tech startup StoreDot
    8min ago
    Telecoms play major role in smart cities, smart manufacturing
    13min ago
    New Nvidia GPU fabbed by TSMC with 4nm process
    20min ago
    TSMC to scale up 5nm chip shipments in 3Q22
    34min ago
    Samsung to use MediaTek SoC in upcoming Galaxy model
    Mar 22, 21:48
    Tong Hsing expects promising demand for automotive imaging products
    Mar 22, 21:34
    Compal to pursue profit growth in 2022
    Mar 22, 20:38
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    Geely unveils 5-minute battery swapping process

    DIGITIMES Staff 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    China-based Geely Holding Group has launched new battery swapping stations for heavy duty electric vehicles (EVs), an automated process that it said only takes 5 minutes without lifting the cars.

    "By using a combination of pure electric heavy goods vehicles, including cement mixers and standard semis, Geely hopes to make typically messy industries, like construction and logistics, greener," said a press release from the group's subsidiary Geely Technology Group.

    Previously, its battery swapping stations for consumer vehicles had to lift the cars so that a battery can be swapped out from underneath a vehicle, but this is problematic when it comes to a 31-ton vehicle, it said.

    The new battery pack sits behind the driver's cabin, so that it can be accessed quickly and safely from the top. The battery cells can store up to 280kWh of power - about 3-4 times that of a standard consumer EV - and give the trucks around 190km of pure electric range, it said.

    At the swapping stations, a crane located above the vehicle can hoist the 3.2-ton battery up and in to the battery warehouse, where it is swapped out with a new one, it said.

    To park at the stations, drivers use wheel guides to locate their trucks correctly and then present a QR code to a sensor to begin the completely automatic process, it added.

    From start to finish, the battery swapping of these trucks takes around five minutes, it said.

    The stations take up about 200 square feet and can be constructed quickly through modular buildup, making them suitable for densely populated areas, Geely said.

    At any given time, there only needs to be eight battery packs in these battery swapping stations, and a single station can support up to 50 vehicles, Geely said, adding that solar panels on top of the stations support part of their operations.

    Categories
    Battery + Green energy Vehicle
    Tags
    battery China vehicle
    Related stories
    Feb 14
    Could China and CATL create a new era of battery swapping for cars?
    Feb 7
    What's inside Geely's plan to buy smartphone vendor Meizu?
    Related topic
    Asia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 23, 09:22
    AMICCOM intros 2.4GHz low power wireless RF SOC for IoT application
    Tuesday 22 March 2022
    Relimetrics offers quality assurance automation solution backed by Munich Re
    Tuesday 22 March 2022
    Dun & Bradstreet releases ESG rankings where Taiwan has opportunities for growth
    Monday 21 March 2022
    Nearshoring has emerged as strategic answer to lack of diversified resources caused by offshoring
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 23, 10:55
    Geely unveils 5-minute battery swapping process
    Wednesday 23 March 2022
    Quanta to ship automotive MPUs to tier-1 OEs in US, Europe in 2H22
    Wednesday 23 March 2022
    Tron Future secures LEO satellite and V2X opportunites
    Tuesday 22 March 2022
    TSMC to see orders for auto chips ramp up