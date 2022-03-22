Taiwan February export order value up YoY

Taiwan-based makers received export orders totaling US$51.56 billion in February 2022, decreasing 12.4% sequentially but increasing 21.1% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Taiwan-based makers' overseas production took up 50.7% of the total value.

Electronic products and IT/communication products were the top two categories in terms of export order value in February, the former generating US$17.69 billion and the latter US$14.78 billion.

Export order value totaled US$110.44 for January-February, up 15.9% on year.

MOEA: Taiwan's main export markets by order value (US$b) Market February 2022 January-February 2022 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 15.09 29.3% 23.5% 32.64 29.6% 20.8% China plus HK 12.83 24.9% 17.6% 28.18 25.5% 12.7% Europe 10.57 20.5% 22.3% 21.88 19.8% 8.9% Japan 2.43 4.7% 9.0% 5.38 4.9% 4.3% Six ASEAN countries 5.63 10.9% 37.2% 11.50 10.4% 33.8%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, March 2022