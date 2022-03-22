中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Mar 22, 2022
    Taiwan February export order value up YoY

    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based makers received export orders totaling US$51.56 billion in February 2022, decreasing 12.4% sequentially but increasing 21.1% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

    Taiwan-based makers' overseas production took up 50.7% of the total value.

    Electronic products and IT/communication products were the top two categories in terms of export order value in February, the former generating US$17.69 billion and the latter US$14.78 billion.

    Export order value totaled US$110.44 for January-February, up 15.9% on year.

    MOEA: Taiwan's main export markets by order value (US$b)

    Market

    February 2022

    January-February 2022

    Amount

    Proportion of total

    Y/Y

    Amount

    Proportion of total

    Y/Y

    US

    15.09

    29.3%

    23.5%

    32.64

    29.6%

    20.8%

    China plus HK

    12.83

    24.9%

    17.6%

    28.18

    25.5%

    12.7%

    Europe

    10.57

    20.5%

    22.3%

    21.88

    19.8%

    8.9%

    Japan

    2.43

    4.7%

    9.0%

    5.38

    4.9%

    4.3%

    Six ASEAN countries

    5.63

    10.9%

    37.2%

    11.50

    10.4%

    33.8%

    Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, March 2022

