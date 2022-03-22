Taiwan February export order value up YoY

Taiwan-based makers received export orders totaling US$51.56 billion in February 2022, decreasing 12.4% sequentially but increasing 21.1% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
Taiwan-based makers' overseas production took up 50.7% of the total value.
Electronic products and IT/communication products were the top two categories in terms of export order value in February, the former generating US$17.69 billion and the latter US$14.78 billion.
Export order value totaled US$110.44 for January-February, up 15.9% on year.
MOEA: Taiwan's main export markets by order value (US$b)
Market
February 2022
January-February 2022
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
15.09
29.3%
23.5%
32.64
29.6%
20.8%
China plus HK
12.83
24.9%
17.6%
28.18
25.5%
12.7%
Europe
10.57
20.5%
22.3%
21.88
19.8%
8.9%
Japan
2.43
4.7%
9.0%
5.38
4.9%
4.3%
Six ASEAN countries
5.63
10.9%
37.2%
11.50
10.4%
33.8%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, March 2022