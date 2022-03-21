Brightek, Edison Opto, Bright LED see strong profit growths in 2021

LED packaging service provider Brightek Optoelectronic, Edison Opto and Bright LED Electronics saw 2021 net profits increase on year by 47.23%, 185.71% and 94.52% respectively, according to the companies.
Brightek posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.242 billion (US$44.6 million) and net profit of NT$304.7 million, an annual record.
Brightek produces LED devices mainly in Shenzhen, China, and undertakes R&D in Taiwan. The company stopped production at its factory in Shenzhen during March 14-20 due to lockdown against COVID-19, and is constructing a factory in eastern China. Brightek expects the revenue proportion for LED devices used in automotive lighting to rise from 20% in 2021 to nearly 30% in 2022.
Edison recorded consolidated revenues of NT$2.106 billion and net profit of NT$120.3 million for 2021.
Due to COVID lockdowns in Dongguan, China, Edison stopped production at its factory there during March 15-21. The company has obtained orders for LED devices used in automotive lighting with shipments scheduled until September-October 2022.
Bright LED posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.532 billion and net profit of NT$249.2 million, a 10-year high.