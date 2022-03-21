中文網
    Taipei
    Mon, Mar 21, 2022
    21:03
    light rain with thunder
    20°C
    ABF substrate suppliers continue to see customers queue for capacity
    56min ago
    NAND flash chipmakers outsource more of controller production
    56min ago
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Brightek, Edison Opto, Bright LED see strong profit growths in 2021

    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    LED packaging service provider Brightek Optoelectronic, Edison Opto and Bright LED Electronics saw 2021 net profits increase on year by 47.23%, 185.71% and 94.52% respectively, according to the companies.

    Brightek posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.242 billion (US$44.6 million) and net profit of NT$304.7 million, an annual record.

    Brightek produces LED devices mainly in Shenzhen, China, and undertakes R&D in Taiwan. The company stopped production at its factory in Shenzhen during March 14-20 due to lockdown against COVID-19, and is constructing a factory in eastern China. Brightek expects the revenue proportion for LED devices used in automotive lighting to rise from 20% in 2021 to nearly 30% in 2022.

    Edison recorded consolidated revenues of NT$2.106 billion and net profit of NT$120.3 million for 2021.

    Due to COVID lockdowns in Dongguan, China, Edison stopped production at its factory there during March 15-21. The company has obtained orders for LED devices used in automotive lighting with shipments scheduled until September-October 2022.

    Bright LED posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.532 billion and net profit of NT$249.2 million, a 10-year high.

