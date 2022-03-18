BDT starts shipping dialyzers to Malaysia

BenQ Dialysis Technology (BDT) has obtained Malaysia's medical device approval for its BenQ Qflux Dialyzer and will start shipping the dialyzer to Malaysia this month.

Malaysia's approval came after the company received a green light in the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. BDT general manager Huang Shih-hsiu said the dialyzer will be sold alongside E-strong hemodialysis concentrate and bicarbonate concentrate powder.

BDT's revenue this year is expected to gain momentum from increasing shipments to China and Southeast Asia.

Huang said BDT provides a total dialysis solution to end-stage renal disease patients through collaboration with BenQ Biotech (in Shanghai), K2 International Medical (in Taiwan, Shanghai and Thailand), Indonesia-based Frismed, Golden Spirit, and E-strong Medical. The total dialysis solution propelled the company's dialysis business revenue to a new high with nearly 80% on-year growth in 2021.

BDT said its dialyzer business took off in 2021. More than 260 hospitals and medical facilities in Taiwan are using its dialyzers with market penetration exceeding 30%. The company's revenue nearly doubled last year in China, while growth in Southeast Asia was hindered by COVID.

Malaysia's annual medical expenses reached US$14 billion in 2018. According to the USRDS 2018 Annual Report, 259 per million people (PMP) are receiving end stage renal disease treatment in Malaysia. Dialysis prevalence reached 1,357 PMP. Malaysia has the most diabetes patients in Asia and data showed one out of five is diagnosed with diabetes in Malaysia.