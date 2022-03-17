中文網
    Large-size DDI prices come under downward pressure
    5h 40min ago
    Kioxia halts part of production lines at 3D NAND flash fab due to quake
    5h 44min ago
    BDT starts shipping hemodialyzers to Malaysia
    6h 3min ago
    Airoha eyeing Taiwan stock market debut
    6h 11min ago
    Polarizer material prices rise
    6h 21min ago
    Tons Lightology sees unfavorable macro factors bring uncertainty to demand
    6h 21min ago
    Home EV Vehicle

    XPeng launches electric sedan in Europe

    Chen Duan-wu, Taipei; Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES

    Credit: AFP

    China's electric vehicle (EV) startup XPeng has begun taking pre-orders for its P5 smart family sedan in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden as it continues its expansion in Europe.

    According to South China Morning Post and CNBC, the European version of the P5 is slightly different from the Chinese version, as the first batch of the European P5 will not be equipped with LiDAR technology but will have XPeng's in-house developed Xpilot 2.5 advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS). In contrast, the LiDAR-guided P5 sold in China is equipped with Xpilot 3.5 ADAS, the latest version of the system.

    XPeng has yet to disclose the price of its European P5. In China, the non-LiDAR-guided 460G version of the P5 is marketed at CNY157,900 (US$25,000) apiece. The 600P version, which comes with LiDAR produced by drone giant DJI's subsidiary Livox, is sold at CNY223,900 apiece.

    XPeng has been pushing to enter the European market over the last year. In addition to beginning shipments of its flagship P7 sedan to Norway last August, the company officially opened its first self-operated store outside of China in the Swedish capital of Stockholm in February. It also reached strategic agency retail collaboration agreements with Emil Frey in the Netherlands and Bilia in Sweden recently, and is planning to open a retail experience store in the Westfield Mall of the Netherlands near The Hague in March.

    XPeng, NIO, and Li Auto are generally considered as Tesla's largest rivals in China. While XPeng and NIO have both made forays into the European market, Li Auto said last year that it was considering setting up a new production base, possibly in Europe.

    According to data provider Elbilstatistikk, XPeng sold 36 EVs in Norway last December, while NIO sold 67 units. Both were dwarfed by Tesla's sales of 4,346 vehicles.

    Chen Jinzhu, CEO of Shanghai Mingliang Auto Service, said China-based EV startups must prove the quality of their products in the western markets if they want to expand their global presence. However, it will take some time for the US and European consumers to develop a bigger interest in EVs launched by Chinese carmakers, he explained.

    ADAS/AV Vehicle
