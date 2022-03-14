中文網
    Taipei
    Chips + Components

    Qualcomm, BMW and Arriver team up for automated driving software solutions

    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Qualcomm Technologies, BMW Group and Arriver Software AB have announced a long-term cooperation for the development of automated driving technologies.

    The companies have signed an agreement for a strategic cooperation, which will focus on joint development of next-generation AD technologies ranging from New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), Level 2 advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) to Level 3 high automated driving functionalities. The co-development of software functions is based on the current BMW automated driving software stack first launched with the BMW iX in 2021, which will be further extended in the next generation through this cooperation.

    In November 2021 the companies announced that BMW's next generation automated driving system will be ported on the Snapdragon Ride Vision system-on-chip (SoC) including Arriver Computer Vision and the Snapdragon Ride Platform's compute SoC controllers managed by Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services platform.

    The efforts will focus on creating a scalable platform for automated driving based on a common reference architecture, sensor-set specifications, and safety requirements with joint development, toolchain, and a data center for storage, reprocessing, and simulation. The cooperation will see more than 1,400 specialists working together in locations worldwide, including Germany, USA, Sweden, China, Romania, and the BMW AD Test Center in Czech Republic, they said.

