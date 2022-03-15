中文網
    Tech IT + CE

    Vietnam sees surging demand for IT workers

    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: AFP

    Demand for local workers with technology skills is expected to surge in Vietnam as foreign firms expand investment in the country, according to The Saigon Times.

    Bosch Global Software Technologies has announced that it will open a new subsidiary in Hanoi in February and double its workforce to 6,000 people by 2025.

    Samsung Vietnam, which runs six factories in Vietnam, is spending up to US$220 million building a R&D center that will focus on developing cutting-edge technologies such as AI and IoT and will need to recruit more engineers.

    Other foreign investors including Intel, Foxconn, Wistron, Compal, and Pegatron are also seeking skilled workers.

    Intel was cited as saying it has entered the second phase of its development in the Saigon high-tech park (SHTP). China-based Goertek is also raising its output in Nhge An, Vietnam by fivefold to US$500 million.

    Many Taiwan-based manufacturers have seen the need to expand production activities in Vietnam as well. BTM Global and SPS have also started recruiting this year.

    Singapore-based Worldwide DC Solution invested US$70 million in building its OneHub datacenter located in SHTP. OneHub will be providing services to companies in the finance and digital economy sectors. Infracrowd Capital has signed an investment agreement to build a US$100 million data center that is scheduled to start operation in 2024.

    The job service centers in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh city said demand for IT workers continues to increase. Navigos Group added that with limited high-skill workers, recruiters find themselves in the midst of a cut-throat competition for talent in AI, big data, cryptos and blockchain.

