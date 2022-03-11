Exide partners with Chinese firm for lithium-ion cell production

Exide Industries, an India-based leading lead-acid battery manufacturer, partnered with a China-based company, SVLOT Energy, for lithium-ion battery cell production in India. Exide believes technology support from the China counterpart is necessary for a country with almost zero lithium-ion cell production capacity.

The Economic Times and Autocar Professional reported that Exide announced a technical cooperation agreement with SVOLT Energy which will grant Exide an irrevocable right and license to use, exploit and commercialize necessary technology and know-how for lithium-ion cell manufacturing in India. Furthermore, SVOLT Energy will help Exide set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant on a turnkey basis.

Exide did not mention which kind of cell chemistries and cell formats it will produce, but SVOLT Energy produces lithium-ion cells based on NCM, LFP, and NMx chemistries in pouch, cylindrical, and square cell formats, according to SVOLT Energy's website.



According to Just Auto statistics cited by Bloomberg, Exide is the second-largest lead-acid battery manufacturer in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and other markets. However, Exide has been investing to diversify into the lithium-ion battery manufacturing business in recent years.

JMK Research pointed out that Indian automotive lithium-ion battery suppliers primarily engage in the assembly after importing cells. To meet the potential EV demand and reduce its dependence on imported cells, India has announced the production linked incentive (PLI) for advanced chemistry cells with a budget of INR181 billion (US$2.37 billion) to bring 50GW of cell capacity to India, and Exide is among the ten applicants for advanced chemistry cell PLI.

Exide formed a joint venture Exide-Leclanche with Switzerland-based Leclanche in 2018, which assembles lithium-ion battery modules and packs under the NexCharge brand for EVs and industrial energy storage solutions. Exide has raised its stake in NexCharge to more than 80% in early 2022.

According to B&K Securities and Dolat Capital Market reports, Exide plans to build a multi-GW lithium-ion cell plant after applying for the advanced chemical cell PLI. Exide has also received an order of INR180 million for 3,000 lithium-ion batteries for electric three-wheelers.

Cooperation with a China-based company for reducing import dependence also arouses geopolitical controversy in India. However, in February, NexCharge CEO Stefan Louis told The Economic Times that China was the market leader with 75% of global lithium-ion battery production, adding that India did not have to start everything from scratch.

NexCharge predicted that under the most conservative scenario, India's lithium-ion cell market will reach 80GWh by 2030 and even increase to 160 GWh if India is willing to impose restrictions on older vehicles in large metros.