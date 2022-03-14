中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Mon, Mar 14, 2022
    17:03
    mostly clear
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    T-Global
    Sponsored
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    India roundup: Chinese smartphone vendors seek cooperation with Indian makers

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Bloomberg cited sources saying that Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are talking with Indian contract manufacturers Lava and Dixon Technologies about assembling phones in India for export to take advantage of the incentives offered by the Indian government, which could be seen as a win for the Indian electronics manufacturing industry.

    Exide partners with Chinese firm for lithium-ion cell production

    Business Standard reported that Exide announced a technical cooperation agreement with SVOLT Energy which will grant Exide an irrevocable right and license to use, exploit and commercialize necessary technology and know-how for lithium-ion cell manufacturing in India. Furthermore, SVOLT Energy will help Exide set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant on a turnkey basis.

    Ather Energy partners with Foxconn's India units amid intense production competition

    Rushlane reported that Ather Energy would cooperate with Bharat FIH, a subsidiary of Foxconn Group, to develop and manufacture key components for Ather Energy's two current E2W products, Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus. Besides, Bharat FIH will provide turnkey management of supply chain logistics and raw material procurement, and will supply PCB assemblies for battery management systems (BMSs) and dashboards. Bharat FIH will also manufacture peripheral controlling units and drive control modules.

    MG Motor expects 25% sales in India from EV by 2023

    The Economic Times cited Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director of MG Motor India, saying that MG Motor is expanding its annual production capacity at its Halol, Gujarat plant from 75,000 to 120,000 units. MG Motor launched the ZS EV on March 7 and said the second EV is coming in 2023 which will contribute to 25% of the total sales by the end of 2023.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    battery India
    Related stories
    Mar 11
    Exide partners with Chinese firm for lithium-ion cell production
    Mar 10
    Ather Energy partners with Foxconn's India units amid intense production competition
    Mar 8
    MG Motor optimistic about India EV market amid geopolitical pressure
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    Automakers stay alert to Russia-Ukraine conflict
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 10, 10:31
    GUC announces 2.5D and 3D multi-die APT platform for AI, HPC, networking ASICs
    Wednesday 9 March 2022
    AEWIN's small footprint rackmount edge computing server integrated with double-width GPU boosts performance and reliability
    Monday 7 March 2022
    MSI Creator Awards 2022 kicks off
    Tuesday 22 February 2022
    Fusion Worldwide acquires electronic component testing center in Singapore
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 14, 15:22
    China's automakers seek in-house chip production
    Monday 14 March 2022
    Qualcomm, BMW and Arriver team up for automated driving software solutions
    Monday 14 March 2022
    Silergy to ramp up PMIC shipments for car, server applications in 2H22
    Monday 14 March 2022
    Tesla orders surge 100% in some areas of US