India roundup: Chinese smartphone vendors seek cooperation with Indian makers

Bloomberg cited sources saying that Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are talking with Indian contract manufacturers Lava and Dixon Technologies about assembling phones in India for export to take advantage of the incentives offered by the Indian government, which could be seen as a win for the Indian electronics manufacturing industry.

Exide partners with Chinese firm for lithium-ion cell production

Business Standard reported that Exide announced a technical cooperation agreement with SVOLT Energy which will grant Exide an irrevocable right and license to use, exploit and commercialize necessary technology and know-how for lithium-ion cell manufacturing in India. Furthermore, SVOLT Energy will help Exide set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant on a turnkey basis.

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn's India units amid intense production competition

Rushlane reported that Ather Energy would cooperate with Bharat FIH, a subsidiary of Foxconn Group, to develop and manufacture key components for Ather Energy's two current E2W products, Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus. Besides, Bharat FIH will provide turnkey management of supply chain logistics and raw material procurement, and will supply PCB assemblies for battery management systems (BMSs) and dashboards. Bharat FIH will also manufacture peripheral controlling units and drive control modules.

MG Motor expects 25% sales in India from EV by 2023

The Economic Times cited Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director of MG Motor India, saying that MG Motor is expanding its annual production capacity at its Halol, Gujarat plant from 75,000 to 120,000 units. MG Motor launched the ZS EV on March 7 and said the second EV is coming in 2023 which will contribute to 25% of the total sales by the end of 2023.