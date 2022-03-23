中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Mar 23, 2022
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Quanta to ship automotive MPUs to tier-1 OEs in US, Europe in 2H22

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Quanta chairman Barry Lam Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based Quanta Computer has been working on improving its line of automotive products for years and is expected to start shipping automotive micro processor units (MPU) to European and American tier-1 car OEs in the second half of 2022, according to sources at suppliers.

    Quanta has acquired verifications as an automotive supplier long ago, and this year it is ready to enter mass production, in line with the upcoming arrival of Level 2+ autonomous driving next year, the sources said, adding Quanta's Level 2+ support can be upgraded to Level 3 via OTA later.

    The automotive MPUs that Quanta wil be shipping adopt software and hardware from firms, such as Intel and Nvidia, designated by its carmaking clients, the sources said.

    With its advanced technology in information technology products such as servers, Quanta has been working with automotive OEs to develop automotive products for many years and has had a strong focus on central gateways, the sources said.

    The central gateways that Quanta has been focusing on play a vital role in guarding smart vehicles from cyberattacks. Quanta is also well-versed in developing domain controllers.

    Quanta began developing automotive products as early as 2007 and became a Tesla supplier in 2014, the sources said, adding it is also a supplier of aiMotive and Waymo.

    Electronic applications are fast penetrating the carmaking industry. Mainstream carmakers are still dominating the market, and suppliers who have been able to enter their supply chains will see long-term stable orders, the sources said.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    ADAS Auto components automotive Europe Quanta US
