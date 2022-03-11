中文網
    Taipei
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Network device vendor Browave to regain growth in 2022

    Siu Han, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    YW Huang, Browave president

    Taiwan-based optical communication device maker Browave expects its shipments to pick up significantly starting the second quarter of 2022, and is confident its annual revenues and profits will return to a growth track after falling significantly in 2021.

    The company saw its 2021 revenues slip 25.53% on year to NT$2.296 billion (US$80.902 million) and profits plunge 64.36% to NT$81.64 million, due mainly to slow inventory digestion at telecom operators and product transition at datacenter clients.

    At a recent investor conference, Browave president YW Huang said the company is set to enjoy a 30% on-year increase in shipments of 400G PON (passive optical network) solutions for datacenter applications, with the growth higher than that of 100G offerings.

    Huang continued that the company's revenues and gross margins for 2022 will grow on year, with its sales of PON products, WDM (wavelength division multiplexer) modules, optical connectors, network branch solutions, and optical amplifiers will ramp up quarter by quarter.

    Browave garnered 50% of revenues from the US market, 36% from Asia and 14% from Europe in 2021, and expects to register an even higher ratio for the American market in 2022, given that the Biden administration has laid out a US$65 billion budget to finance its rural broadband construction projects, providing growth opportunities for its sales of WDM and branch solutions and optical modules to the US, Huang indicated.

