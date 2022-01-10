Southeast Asia roundup: Vietnam startup ecosystem still robust

Vietnam's startup ecosystem remained robust in 2021, and foreign investments in the country are estimated to have reached US$20 billion last year despite COVID impacts.

Vietnam's startup ecosystem receives cash boosts

According to Vietnamese Investment Review, Vietnam's startup ecosystem is boosted by large funds coming from investors. Patamar Capital said around US$600 million are available for Vietnamese startups. Despite COVID, Vietnam's foreign investment is projected to reach US$20 billion in 2021.

Asian countries using robots to tackle aging population

According to E27, the robotics industry in Singapore, Japan, China, South Korea, and Taiwan is on a rapid rise to tackle fast-aging populations, and 65% of the world's robots are used in Asia. By 2050, there will be 857 million people aged over 65 in Asia.

Indonesia sees smartphone shipments drop by 12% in 3Q21

According to IDC, Indonesia saw smartphone shipments decline by 12.4% on-year to 9.2 million units in the third quarter of 2021 due to supply shortages. The top-5 smartphone vendor in Indonesia for the third quarter last year were Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Realme.