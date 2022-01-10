中文網
    Aspeed poised to generate record 2021 profits
    6h 51min ago
    Global NOR flash supply to remain tight in 2022
    7h 2min ago
    MediaTek on track to see revenue top US$20 billion in 2022
    7h 9min ago
    Supply of server PMIC, network chips stays tight
    7h 14min ago
    Pegatron expects sales growth in 2022
    7h 23min ago
    Notebook ODMs maintain high inventory levels
    7h 31min ago
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Innolux unveils miniLED-backlit gaming panel

    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Innolux has unveiled a 27-inch 1,440p IGZO 300Hz miniLED-backlit gaming panel matched with Nvidia-developed Esports Vibrance, Dual-Format, and Reflex Analyzer functions for its GPU, according to Innolux.

    The panel features 576 local dimming zones, high dynamic contrast, high brightness, wide color gamut, and low blue light to protect eyes, Innolux said.

    Innolux shipped 12.11 million large-size TFT-LCD panels and 29.61 million small- to medium-size panels in December, increasing 1.9% and 6.0% respectively on month. The company shipped 36.02 million large-size panels and 82.13 million small- to medium-size panels in the fourth quarter of 2021, decreasing 5.1% and 3.6% respectively sequentially. It shipped 148.38 million large-size panels and 331.58 million small- to medium-size panels in 2021, up 11.0% and 13.7% respectively on year.

    Innolux has reported consolidated revenues of NT$26.521 billion (US$951 million) for December, shrinking 0.26% month-on-month and 1.80% year-on-year; those of NT$79.917 billion for the fourth quarter slipped 14.15% on quarter but rising 2.37% on year; and those of NT$350.077 billion for 2021 grew 29.70% on year.

    Related stories
    Jan 4
    Innolux unveils innovative display technologies
    Dec 10
    Innolux ships nearly 40 million panels in November
    Nov 15
    AUO, Innolux 3Q21 sales little affected by TV panel price drops
    Nov 15
    Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panels - 3Q 2021
    Oct 29
    Innolux expects sequential decrease in 4Q21 shipment
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
