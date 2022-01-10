Innolux unveils miniLED-backlit gaming panel

Innolux has unveiled a 27-inch 1,440p IGZO 300Hz miniLED-backlit gaming panel matched with Nvidia-developed Esports Vibrance, Dual-Format, and Reflex Analyzer functions for its GPU, according to Innolux.

The panel features 576 local dimming zones, high dynamic contrast, high brightness, wide color gamut, and low blue light to protect eyes, Innolux said.

Innolux shipped 12.11 million large-size TFT-LCD panels and 29.61 million small- to medium-size panels in December, increasing 1.9% and 6.0% respectively on month. The company shipped 36.02 million large-size panels and 82.13 million small- to medium-size panels in the fourth quarter of 2021, decreasing 5.1% and 3.6% respectively sequentially. It shipped 148.38 million large-size panels and 331.58 million small- to medium-size panels in 2021, up 11.0% and 13.7% respectively on year.

Innolux has reported consolidated revenues of NT$26.521 billion (US$951 million) for December, shrinking 0.26% month-on-month and 1.80% year-on-year; those of NT$79.917 billion for the fourth quarter slipped 14.15% on quarter but rising 2.37% on year; and those of NT$350.077 billion for 2021 grew 29.70% on year.