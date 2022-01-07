中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Jan 7, 2022
    17:58
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CHT
    Sponsored
    Home Tech IT + CE

    CES 2022: Fluv uses pet data to find sitters

    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Fluv is running a marketplace platform that helps pet owners find the most suitable and trusted pet sitters, walkers, and groomers using pet data and a matching system.

    "There is a 15% increase in pet ownership during the pandemic in Japan as well as other countries in the APAC region, but no easy pet care solution," said Candace Chen, CEO of early-stage pet care Taiwanese-American startup Fluv.

    According to Chen, pet owners are struggling to find someone trusted and suitable to watch over their pets as they return to work and begin traveling again. She is one of these urban pet owners in Taipei City.

    Fluv is showcasing its solution at CES 2022.

    Urban pet owners typically seek pet care help from friends and family, which is inconvenient and time consuming, and they usually lack pet care experience. A pet care marketplace can be useful to pet owners, in which they can easily find someone near them with the specific experience needed for their pets. In addition, Fluv is working with local women reemployment organizations to help train animal-loving minorities online to become pet care providers.

    This uncertain feeling that pet owners have explains why Chen thinks being able to find trusted pet sitters easily and certainly is important. "70% of urban pet owners wish there were a better or more convenient pet care solution," said Chen.

    With nearly 30,000 users across Android and iOS in Taiwan, the startup's semi-annual revenue has grown from US$22,000 to over US$100,000 within one year. Right now, it has raised US$300,000 in seed money.

    Fluv is planning to raise for another round and expand its service area throughout Taiwan and Japan in the next few years.

    Fluv. Credit: Fluv

    Fluv pet care platform
    Photo: Company

    Categories
    IT + CE Software, big data
    Tags
    CES CES 2022 CES 2022 Taiwan startups Smart applications startup Taiwan
    Related stories
    Jan 7
    CES 2022: KyrptoGO building zero trust network for virtual currency industry
    Jan 7
    CES 2022: AV Mapping provides music licensing solutions for visual content creators
    Jan 6
    CES 2022: RE Green-Zero Waste Composter Kit for Urban Gardeners
    Jan 6
    CES 2022: GRAID Technology displays cutting-edge RAID solution
    Jan 6
    CES 2022: Mindtronic AI opens the way to the future of mobility with Meta-Service ecosystem
    Jan 6
    CES 2022: Frontier aims to create a digital textile metaverse
    Jan 6
    CES 2022: YajanTech offers cross-platform AR/VR SDK
    Jan 5
    CES 2022: Giftpack AI transforming business gifting
    Jan 5
    CES 2022: DeCloak launches de-identification software and hardware solutions for data privacy
    Jan 5
    CES 2022: Broadsims aims to build smart medical ecosystem with patient monitor PDK
    Jan 4
    CES 2022: VM-Fi real-time translation technology
    Jan 4
    CES 2022: Lockists sets up platform for sharing scooters
    Jan 4
    CES 2022: Aiseed introduces smart drones using edge AI computing
    Dec 22
    TTA to showcase 100 Taiwan startups at CES 2022
    Related topics
    Startups and innovations
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Innovations
    CES 2022: Taiwan startups
    Innovations
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 7, 11:06
    Azure unlocks business opportunity with 5G and AIoT to drive digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Enter the MSI-VERSE: MSI presents latest innovation virtually for CES 2022
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    5G & AIoT hackathon event boosts digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Software, hardware developers boost AIoT and explore new business opportunities in edge computing
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms