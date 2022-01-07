CES 2022: Fluv uses pet data to find sitters

Fluv is running a marketplace platform that helps pet owners find the most suitable and trusted pet sitters, walkers, and groomers using pet data and a matching system.

"There is a 15% increase in pet ownership during the pandemic in Japan as well as other countries in the APAC region, but no easy pet care solution," said Candace Chen, CEO of early-stage pet care Taiwanese-American startup Fluv.

According to Chen, pet owners are struggling to find someone trusted and suitable to watch over their pets as they return to work and begin traveling again. She is one of these urban pet owners in Taipei City.

Fluv is showcasing its solution at CES 2022.

Urban pet owners typically seek pet care help from friends and family, which is inconvenient and time consuming, and they usually lack pet care experience. A pet care marketplace can be useful to pet owners, in which they can easily find someone near them with the specific experience needed for their pets. In addition, Fluv is working with local women reemployment organizations to help train animal-loving minorities online to become pet care providers.

This uncertain feeling that pet owners have explains why Chen thinks being able to find trusted pet sitters easily and certainly is important. "70% of urban pet owners wish there were a better or more convenient pet care solution," said Chen.

With nearly 30,000 users across Android and iOS in Taiwan, the startup's semi-annual revenue has grown from US$22,000 to over US$100,000 within one year. Right now, it has raised US$300,000 in seed money.

Fluv is planning to raise for another round and expand its service area throughout Taiwan and Japan in the next few years.

Fluv pet care platform

Photo: Company