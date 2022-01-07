AUO showcases cutting-edge AmLED technology at CES 2022

After introducing advanced AmLED display technology for creator and gaming laptops in 2021, AU Optronics (AUO) has partnered up with leading PC vendors Acer, Asus, Gigabyte Technology and Micro-Star International (MSI) to launch several high-end desktop monitors and notebooks at CES 2022.

AUO is showcasing AmLED applications for large-size automotive displays for future vehicles at the Las Vegas event to satisfy integrated in-car information display and entertainment needs. The technology is expected to become a key element for automakers to manifest smart cockpits in the future.

AUO said the new-generation AmLED display technology will feature the upgraded miniLED backlight design. With adaptive local dimming technology, brightness, contrast ratio, colors, refresh rate and power consumption can be adjusted in real time based on the images, achieving high brightness and million-to-one dynamic contrast ratio.

In response to gamers' strong demand for smooth and dynamic images, Acer unveiled Predator 32-inch 4K high-resolution desktop gaming monitor, while Asus introduced ROG Swift PG32UQXE 32-inch 4K G-SYNC desktop gaming monitor and ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 gaming laptop. All three products have adopted AUO's AmLED technology to create an unparalleled gaming experience for users.

Meanwhile, MSI won the CES 2022 Innovation Awards with its MEG ARTYMIS 341 miniLED curved gaming monitor, which also uses AmLED technology to build an immersive gaming experience.

For content creators and editors who highly emphasize image details, AUO has teamed up with Asus to introduce ProArt PA32UCG 32-inch 4K 120Hz HDR monitor, while Gigabyte launched AERO 16 and AERO 17 creator laptops with vivid colors to satisfy new-generation content creators.

James Chen, senior vice president of AUO's display strategy business unit, pointed out that AmLED technology has significantly broaden the scopes of professional applications for miniLED. He said the company is dedicated to applying large-size AmLED displays to smart vehicles to meet end consumers' needs in terms of work, entertainment and transportation.

AUO said its AmLED display technology can precisely adjust images in real time through adaptive image processing, adaptive dimming and boosting technologies. It will switch to the power saving mode based on different usage scenarios including graphics drawing, video creation and gaming.

In addition, the AmLED adopts inorganic materials to ensure better durability and is less affected by color decay and image burn-in over a longer usage period. It is compatible with G-Sync, FreeSync and Adaptive-Sync technologies to present clear images and smooth graphics that guarantee a realistic gaming experience. It also reduces harmful blue light by 80% and was awarded an international eye comfort certification.