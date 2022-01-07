中文網
    Taipei
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Sercomm scores record revenues in 2021

    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Networking device maker Sercomm saw its December revenue climb to a record high of NT$5.05 billion (US$182.5 million), and its revenues for the fourth quarter and the whole year of 2021 both hit new highs, driven by persistently strong demand for diverse networking equipment.

    Sercomm's December sales presented a sharp on-year increase of 53%, fourth-quarter revenues rose 19% sequentially and 25% on year reaching NT$13.2 billion, and annual revenues expanded 22% on year to NT$43.91 billion.

    The company said the ongoing broadband infrastructure construction boom worldwide, the growing popularity of high-speed local area networks, and the rapidly expanding demand for data transmission at enterprises, homes and individuals are combining to usher in extremely robust demand for optical access equipment, DOCSIS 3.x cable products, commercial networking devices, next-generation IoT solutions and video and audio streaming systems.

    Sercomm continues to develop new telecom broadband technology and applications, including Wi-Fi 6/6E wireless equipment, 5G FWA (fixed wireless access) network facilities, and small 5G cells, which are expected to generate significant growth momentum for the company.

    Besides deepening its presence in the telecom markets in the US, western Europe and Asia-Pacific along with the ongoing wave of digital economy, Sercomm said its sales in Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and eastern Europe are also on track for stable expansion.

