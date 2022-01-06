中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Jan 7, 2022
    01:52
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    QCT, Wiwynn gearing up for capacity expansions
    3h 52min ago
    Notebook IC specialists report strong sales for 2021
    4h 12min ago
    Graphics card shipments continue ramping up in 2022
    4h 29min ago
    NOR flash suppliers scaling up output for AirPods
    4h 47min ago
    Realtek posts record 2021 revenue
    5h 5min ago
    TSMC to raise 2022 capex
    6h 49min ago
    Notebook ODMs see order visibility extended
    7h 29min ago
    Sercomm posts record revenues for December, 4Q21
    7h 30min ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Malaysia starts 2022 with a bang: The first EV assembly plant

    Annjil Chong, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: unsplash

    Melaka (Malaysia) is set to receive an RM1 billion (approximately US$238 million) investment from Fieldman EV (the electronic vehicle arm of Fieldman Group) for the development of a plant to produce electric vehicles, according to Bernama.

    The future assembly plant will be constructed on a 200-hectare plot of land. It is going to be inside the Elkay Lipat Kajang Industrial Area in Jasin, Melaka, announced Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali on January 5.

    According to the chief minister, Fieldman EV has obtained exclusive distribution rights for Changan Automobile vehicles (China's automotive company) in right-hand-drive markets, including Malaysia. In addition, the company also has distribution rights to the regional market of Southeast Asia.

    Fieldman EV intends to launch electronic vehicles (EV) and is interested in building an assembly plant in Melaka, together with local companies by utilizing Changan technology.

    Fieldman EV's executive director Razmi Shah Othman believes that the plant would enable the transfer of EV technology which is expected to boost Melaka's economy further, as well as create more jobs.

    Established in 2010, Fieldman Sdn Bhd, which is involved in the palm oil, plastic manufacturing, and commodity trading industries. Fieldman EV was established in 2018 to hunt for renewable energy resources that can be brought into Malaysia. Fieldman EV has created a long-term plan (2018-2026) to lead the development of electric car technology and assembly in Melaka.

    Categories
    EV + green energy
    Tags
    ev plant Fieldman EV Malaysia plant vehicle
    Related stories
    Dec 29
    Malaysia automotive industry working at full throttle on the final lap
    Dec 24
    Malaysia to go tax-free for electric cars
    Related topic
    Asia
    EV
    Asia
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 6, 10:51
    Enter the MSI-VERSE: MSI presents latest innovation virtually for CES 2022
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    5G & AIoT hackathon event boosts digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Software, hardware developers boost AIoT and explore new business opportunities in edge computing
    Wednesday 5 January 2022
    The only in Taiwan! DEKRA establishes first EMI absorber automatic storage anechoic chamber, improving EMC service
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms