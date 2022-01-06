Malaysia starts 2022 with a bang: The first EV assembly plant

Melaka (Malaysia) is set to receive an RM1 billion (approximately US$238 million) investment from Fieldman EV (the electronic vehicle arm of Fieldman Group) for the development of a plant to produce electric vehicles, according to Bernama.

The future assembly plant will be constructed on a 200-hectare plot of land. It is going to be inside the Elkay Lipat Kajang Industrial Area in Jasin, Melaka, announced Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali on January 5.

According to the chief minister, Fieldman EV has obtained exclusive distribution rights for Changan Automobile vehicles (China's automotive company) in right-hand-drive markets, including Malaysia. In addition, the company also has distribution rights to the regional market of Southeast Asia.

Fieldman EV intends to launch electronic vehicles (EV) and is interested in building an assembly plant in Melaka, together with local companies by utilizing Changan technology.

Fieldman EV's executive director Razmi Shah Othman believes that the plant would enable the transfer of EV technology which is expected to boost Melaka's economy further, as well as create more jobs.

Established in 2010, Fieldman Sdn Bhd, which is involved in the palm oil, plastic manufacturing, and commodity trading industries. Fieldman EV was established in 2018 to hunt for renewable energy resources that can be brought into Malaysia. Fieldman EV has created a long-term plan (2018-2026) to lead the development of electric car technology and assembly in Melaka.