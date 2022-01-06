Wah Hong Industrial sees strong sales from functional engineering plastics

Optical film and optoelectronic material maker Wah Hong Industrial saw December 2021 sales and 2021 sales hike 207% and 92% respectively on year for functional engineering plastics used in IC trays, 103% and 100% respectively for heat-dissipation materials used in thermal modules of notebooks and tablets, and 142% and 82% respectively for functional film used in electronic shelf labels, according to the company.

Besides, 2021 sales revenues from anti-shatter film used in panels of automotive displays increased 14% on year, Wah Hong said.

Along with fast growing demand for ICs and increasing adoption of electronic shelf labels for retail stores, Wah Hong expects sales revenues from functional engineering plastics and functional film to each grow significantly in 2022.

Wah Hong has reported consolidated revenues of NT$927.5 million (US$33.3 million) for December, slipping 2.64% on month but inching up 1.91% on year; those of NT$2.780billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 dipped 1.67% sequentially but rising 1.08% on year; and those of 10.969 billion for 2021, growing 6.37% on year.