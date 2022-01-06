中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Jan 7, 2022
    01:50
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    QCT, Wiwynn gearing up for capacity expansions
    3h 50min ago
    Notebook IC specialists report strong sales for 2021
    4h 10min ago
    Graphics card shipments continue ramping up in 2022
    4h 27min ago
    NOR flash suppliers scaling up output for AirPods
    4h 45min ago
    Realtek posts record 2021 revenue
    5h 3min ago
    TSMC to raise 2022 capex
    6h 47min ago
    Notebook ODMs see order visibility extended
    7h 27min ago
    Sercomm posts record revenues for December, 4Q21
    7h 28min ago
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Wah Hong Industrial sees strong sales from functional engineering plastics

    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Wah Hong Industrial chairman and CEO Ray Chang (left). Credit: DIGITIMES

    Optical film and optoelectronic material maker Wah Hong Industrial saw December 2021 sales and 2021 sales hike 207% and 92% respectively on year for functional engineering plastics used in IC trays, 103% and 100% respectively for heat-dissipation materials used in thermal modules of notebooks and tablets, and 142% and 82% respectively for functional film used in electronic shelf labels, according to the company.

    Besides, 2021 sales revenues from anti-shatter film used in panels of automotive displays increased 14% on year, Wah Hong said.

    Along with fast growing demand for ICs and increasing adoption of electronic shelf labels for retail stores, Wah Hong expects sales revenues from functional engineering plastics and functional film to each grow significantly in 2022.

    Wah Hong has reported consolidated revenues of NT$927.5 million (US$33.3 million) for December, slipping 2.64% on month but inching up 1.91% on year; those of NT$2.780billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 dipped 1.67% sequentially but rising 1.08% on year; and those of 10.969 billion for 2021, growing 6.37% on year.

    Categories
    Display components Displays + photonics EV + green energy
    Tags
    Auto components industrial revenues sales Wah Hong Wah Hong Industrial
    Companies
    Wah Hong Industrial
    Related stories
    Sep 8
    Wah Hong Industrial posts flat growth in August revenues
    Aug 6
    Wah Hong Industrial completes factory relocation in China
    Jun 9
    Wah Hong stepping up niche-product developments
    May 11
    Wah Hong sees profit hike in 1Q21
    Mar 25
    Wah Hong Industrial upbeat about 2021
    Feb 4
    Wah Hong enters car industry supply chain
    Related topic
    EV
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 6, 10:51
    Enter the MSI-VERSE: MSI presents latest innovation virtually for CES 2022
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    5G & AIoT hackathon event boosts digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Software, hardware developers boost AIoT and explore new business opportunities in edge computing
    Wednesday 5 January 2022
    The only in Taiwan! DEKRA establishes first EMI absorber automatic storage anechoic chamber, improving EMC service
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms