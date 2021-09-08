中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Sep 8, 2021
    Wah Hong Industrial posts flat growth in August revenues
    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    Wah Hong Industrial chairman and CEO Ray Chang. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Optical film maker Wah Hong Industrial has reported consolidated revenues of NT$938.1 million (US$33.7 million) for August, slightly increasing 1.16% sequentially but decreasing 3.87% on year, and those of NT$7.228 billion for January-August grew 10.67% on year.

    Diffuser films and polarizers used in IT-use displays are two main product lines currently, Wah Hong said. Shipments for composite films used in electronic shelf labels and tablet-use displays are increasing, with the corresponding revenue proportion close to 10%, Wah Hong noted.

    August revenues from anti-shatter films used in automotive displays hiked over 110% sequntially, Wah Hong indicated.

    Wah Hong expects shipments for anti-shatter films to increase in September and fourth-quarter 2021.

