Vietnam to reach 100% smartphone coverage in 2023

Vietnam's smartphone coverage and household fiber-optic network coverage have been increasing, according to Vietnamese-language media Ictnews.

Data from the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) showed that the percentage of numbers registered with a smartphone has risen from 59% in 2018 to 75% in 2021. Household fiber-optic network has also risen by 10 percentage points year-on-year to 65% in 2021.

MIC expects to see 100% smartphone coverage in 2023 and at least one optical fiber in each household by 2025as they have been focused on accelerating digitalization.

As of December 2021, registrations of domain name ".vn" have increased by 5.2% on-year to 544,000, the 45th highest among all countries. For 2021, Vietnam's telecom sector is expected to generate VDN130 trillion (US$6.59 billion) in revenue, 2% higher than 2020 despite difficulties such as the pandemic.

The Ministry has spent VND8 trillion building and promoting usage of shared base stations and masts, the percentage of which has risen to 20.3% in 2021. There were 300 base stations in 16 provinces and cities that were approved to test run 5G networks.

MIC said its focus in 2022 will be to make up-to-date changes to the telecommunication laws and to remove barriers for investment and improvements.