CFTC obtains HDD vendor's consent to raise quarterly quotes

Precision stamping part maker China Fineblanking Technology (CFTC) has negotiated with clients about hiking quotes to reflect increases in material cost and consequently, they have accepted quarterly adjustments in quotes based on material suppliers' quarterly quotations, according to the company at an August 26 investor conference.

As material cost takes up about 50% of total production cost, an adjustment in the quote is crucial to business operation, CFTC said.

Of first-half 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$1.282 billion (US$45.9 million), 71% came from car-use precision stamping parts including 11.3% from use in new energy cars, 26% from VCM (voice coil motor) plates of hard disk drives (HDDs) and 3% from others. China and other markets in Asia except Taiwan accounted for 92.4% of the consolidated revenues, Taiwan for 1.3%, Europe for 4.9%, the other markets for 1.3%.

CFTC has occupied 25% of the global HDD VCM plate market and 80% of CFTC-produced plates are used in high-end HDDs with average selling prices and gross margins higher than those for conventional HDDs. In addition to Seagate Technology which is the existing major client, CFTC has obtained orders for HDD VCM plates from new clients, mainly Western Digital and Toshiba, in 2021. Besides, CFTC has obtained orders shifted from competitors in Southeast Asia in the wake of recurring coronavirus pandemic conditions in the region. CFTC has currently fully utilized its production capacity for HDD VCM plates.

Besides stably growing shipments for precision stamping parts used in electric vehicles and other new energy cars, CFTC has been in cooperation with automakers to develop such parts for use in electric drive systems of new energy cars, with production expected to kick off in the fourth quarter of 2021.

CFTC began to produce precision stamping parts used in gearboxes of heavy-duty trucks in June 2021 and will begin to do so for use in other automotive parts of such trucks later in the second half of the year.

CFTC has reported consolidated revenues of NT$204.4 million for July, slipping 15.49% on month but rising 3.81% on year, and those of NT$1.486 billion for January-July, growing 26.40% on year.

China Fineblanking Technology: Financial report, 2Q21 (NT$m) Amount Q/Q Y/Y 1H21 amount Y/Y Consolidated revenues 655.4 4.62% 17.01% 1,282 30.95% Gross margin 20.26% down 0.08pp down 2.14pp 20.30% down 0.99pp Operating profit 58.5 (4.65%) (3.15%) 119.8 47.37% Net profit 29.7 (24.47%) (32.31%) 69.0 21.41% Net EPS (NT$) 0.36 0.85

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021