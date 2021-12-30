Ride-sharing startup RushOwl secures SG$650,000 seed funding

Singapore-based ride-sharing startup RushOwl announced that it has secured a funding of SG$650,000 (approximately US$479,970) on December 22 that was more than 3 times oversubscribed.

Major investors include SEEDS Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, Silicon Solution Ventures, The Workplace Accelerator as well as angel investors from the innovation, human resources, and public transportation sectors.

RushOwl will then allocate the funding towards these prioritized areas, such as working on better user experiences of its ride-sharing product, RushTrail app; partnering with electric vehicles (EVs); launching new mobility products to its smart commute ecosystem; strengthening the company's presence in the Singapore market; and expanding to mass markets, more precisely, Vietnam and India by 2022. The startup aims to facilitate more than 2 million rides on its platform by the end of 2022.

The company background of RushOwl

Founded in 2018, RushOwl has since worked with established smart city stakeholders, JTC, HDT (Subsidiary of Electric Bus Maker, BYD China), SMRT, to name a few, in providing smart mobility solutions for passengers. The company offers on-demand and region-to-region routes to meet passengers' needs, partners with fleet owners, smart cities and even governments globally to create digitized transportation infrastructures.

RushOwl has won the smart mobility contract of over 700,000 to facilitate Sentosa's employee transportation in a recent public tender organized by Sentosa Development Corporation. Participants of the tender include local transport giant, ComfortDelgro, as well as homegrown smart mobility pioneer, SWAT Mobility.

The mighty RushTrail app

Since 2019, the RushTrail app saw a 400% growth in ridership as commuters seek a direct transport alternative from home direct to work during the pandemic.

To date, RushTrail, is responsible for over 3,000 daily island-wide trips. RushTrail mainly sends passengers directly to their everyday locations and bridging first-mile-last-mile journeys.

The app also allows commuters to unlock reliable transportation services based on their personal schedules. There is an AI module that automatically facilitates the rides by pooling these requests together through the dynamic routing algorithm. This makes RushTrail a flexible and environmental-friendly ride-sharing service for commuters. As for commuters who prefer safer and direct journeys to work than going through multiple transit options, RushTrail helps them to save some time.