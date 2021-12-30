中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 31, 2021
    05:44
    cloudy
    14°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Ride-sharing startup RushOwl secures SG$650,000 seed funding

    Annjil Chong, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Singapore-based ride-sharing startup RushOwl announced that it has secured a funding of SG$650,000 (approximately US$479,970) on December 22 that was more than 3 times oversubscribed.

    Major investors include SEEDS Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, Silicon Solution Ventures, The Workplace Accelerator as well as angel investors from the innovation, human resources, and public transportation sectors.

    RushOwl will then allocate the funding towards these prioritized areas, such as working on better user experiences of its ride-sharing product, RushTrail app; partnering with electric vehicles (EVs); launching new mobility products to its smart commute ecosystem; strengthening the company's presence in the Singapore market; and expanding to mass markets, more precisely, Vietnam and India by 2022. The startup aims to facilitate more than 2 million rides on its platform by the end of 2022.

    The company background of RushOwl

    Founded in 2018, RushOwl has since worked with established smart city stakeholders, JTC, HDT (Subsidiary of Electric Bus Maker, BYD China), SMRT, to name a few, in providing smart mobility solutions for passengers. The company offers on-demand and region-to-region routes to meet passengers' needs, partners with fleet owners, smart cities and even governments globally to create digitized transportation infrastructures.

    RushOwl has won the smart mobility contract of over 700,000 to facilitate Sentosa's employee transportation in a recent public tender organized by Sentosa Development Corporation. Participants of the tender include local transport giant, ComfortDelgro, as well as homegrown smart mobility pioneer, SWAT Mobility.

    The mighty RushTrail app

    Since 2019, the RushTrail app saw a 400% growth in ridership as commuters seek a direct transport alternative from home direct to work during the pandemic.

    To date, RushTrail, is responsible for over 3,000 daily island-wide trips. RushTrail mainly sends passengers directly to their everyday locations and bridging first-mile-last-mile journeys.

    The app also allows commuters to unlock reliable transportation services based on their personal schedules. There is an AI module that automatically facilitates the rides by pooling these requests together through the dynamic routing algorithm. This makes RushTrail a flexible and environmental-friendly ride-sharing service for commuters. As for commuters who prefer safer and direct journeys to work than going through multiple transit options, RushTrail helps them to save some time.

    Categories
    EV + green energy IT + CE Software, big data
    Tags
    Cloud Mobility RushOwl Singapore smart mobility startup
    Related stories
    Nov 15
    Mobiltron and KYMCO are focusing on tech-based services for smart mobility
    Nov 10
    Scooters cannot be excluded from smart mobility: interview with Aeon Motor CEO Tony Lin
    Oct 27
    Infineon, Hyundai to nurture startups focusing on future mobility and digitalization
    Jul 26
    Subverting and transforming the mobility market
    Related topics
    Startups and innovations
    Asia
    Innovations
    EV
    Asia
    Innovations
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    Top 10 Most-Read Articles of 2021
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 28, 11:20
    Tokyo Electron highlights environmentally friendly solutions
    Thursday 30 December 2021
    Merry Electronics reaffirms its commitment to sustainable corporate operations by joining the RE100 Initiative
    Tuesday 28 December 2021
    Providing one-stop service for FOPLP RDL, Manz helps consumer electronics companies develop new opportunities
    Monday 27 December 2021
    Premium heat treatment tool for semiconductor industry application
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms