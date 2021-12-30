中文網
    Taipei
    Mon, Jan 3, 2022
    23:35
    mostly cloudy
    20°C
    Combining acoustic detection and AI analysis technology to predict repairs and maintenance

    Sandy Du, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Genius Holdings, a company who first specialized in spirometry systems and has a rich experience in ultrasonic intensity detection technology, partnered with AstraZeneca Taiwan to release the Healthy Lung Taiwan app. A year after releasing its spirometry device, Genius Holdings leveraged its existing hardware and software capabilities to support a major international petrochemical plant that required a monitoring system for faulty equipment. Genius Holdings helped the plant implement a smart factory AI acoustic detection system to monitor the condition of its equipment in operation. This led to new opportunities for ultrasound and AI acoustic applications in smart manufacturing.

    Genius Holdings founder and CEO Duncan Chen stated that when looking at the current monitoring technologies utilized in smart factories, common options include visual, vibration, thermal, and current monitoring. Genius Holdings introduced a new option, "full frequency domain sound," which is capable of recording all acoustic changes through full frequency domain ultrasonic microphone sensors. These sensors can detect the energy, vibration, and movement conditions of equipment that is moving or rotating within a specific distance; an AI model is then utilized to interpret the object's stability. He emphasizes that a detection and analysis model based on ultrasound and AI acoustics can not only be applied in quality control operations, but also in manufacturing.

    It's possible to obtain a wide variety of information simply by listening to the sounds of factory equipment; in fact, many experienced workers are well-versed in these methods. But workers' hearing may diminish with age and we may not be able to rely on human hearing to detect issues in the future. This is especially true in factory environments where background noise reaches 80-90dB. Genius Holdings' smart factory AI full frequency domain sound monitoring system can dramatically improve the prediction of equipment's repairs and maintenance, and send timely early warnings.

    Chen stated that the high-quality recording circuits by Genius Holdings can record sounds via Wi-Fi or external USB. They can be connected to devices such as laptops and smartphones, and then combined with a modular external stethoscope or a sound collecting cover, to be used to record complete sounds. Once sufficient sound materials are collected, the system converts the data into a spectrogram, waveform, or spectrum. It takes 3-14 days to complete an AI model that will allow for future AI sound signature analysis to interpret whether equipment is operating normally or not.

    Furthermore, the solution of Genius Holdings includes many aspects that provide practical value to clients. For instance, it is easily installed, users can send sound signals via Wi-Fi, and there is no need to connect the solution to existing equipment. Additionally, the system maintains confidentiality by converting sounds into images for analysis, so that users don't have to worry about recorded conversations or any breaches of confidentiality. Most important, it has the ability to reduce costs and improve quality by allowing the early discovery of issues and perform any necessary maintenance or lubrication. In turn, clients can reduce their product defect rates, improve product quality and image, and enhance the profits.

    It's also worth mentioning that in addition to sound signature detection technology, Genius Holdings provides a unique ultrasound detection method that utilizes ultrasound transmitters to detect the movement, rotation, distance, temperature, and humidity of objects. For example, the traditional on-site monitoring of environmental changes is by detecting the changes of resistance, voltage, and current, input to MCU and generate the calculating results. In contrast, the unique method developed by Genius Holdings directly includes changes to resistance, voltage, and current into the changes of ultrasonic intensity, so that the receiving end can obtain results by simply utilizing microphones in combination with its algorithm. The ability to combine the analysis of events or operations in order to create a more accurate prediction model that provides clients with improved synergy is one of the biggest advantages of this solution.

    Genius Holdings founder and CEO, Duncan Chen.

    Photo: DIGITIMES

